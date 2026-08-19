Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Bangkok (VNA) – The number of attacks targeting mobile devices in Thailand surged 127% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, ranking among the sharpest increases in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the B2C Pulse Survey by Kaspersky Market Intelligence and the company’s threat monitoring data, The Nation reported.



In the first three months of 2026, Kaspersky blocked nearly 30,000 attacks targeting consumers’ mobile devices across the Asia-Pacific region. India and Indonesia recorded the highest numbers of attacks, with 18,187 and 15,163, respectively.



However, several other markets also saw sharp year-on-year increases, with Taiwan (China) up 373%, Sri Lanka 132%, Thailand 127%, Bangladesh 108%, and China 69%.



Choon Hong Chee, Kaspersky’s head of consumer channel for Asia-Pacific, noted that smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives.



The challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones, he added.



Notably, Thailand recorded the highest cybercrime-awareness level among the Asia-Pacific markets in the survey, at 39%. Malaysia followed at 38%, Indonesia at 35%, China at 34%, India at 32% and Vietnam at 31%./.

VNA