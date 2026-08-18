Indonesia readies funds for disaster preparedness

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government has affirmed that it is always prepared with financial resources to respond to natural disasters, with around 5 trillion IDR (approximately 280 million USD) allocated to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).



Indonesian Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the funding for disaster response in East Nusa Tenggara province will initially come from the budget allocated to the BNPB, the country’s national news agency Antara reported.



He said the response will be carried out in stages, starting with emergency measures funded through BNPB. If funding needs an increase, the government will adjust the budget support to ensure the work could continue.



The government also has standby funds that can be released based on the needs on the ground, the minister noted.



The move followed a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Nagekeo district in East Nusa Tenggara province on August 15. As of August 16 evening, the BNPB reported 54 people had died, 199 been injured, 9,963 displaced, and 1,528 households affected./.

VNA