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Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Irhamni, Director of the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency’s Special Crimes Directorate, said the network was allegedly capable of processing up to 30kg of gold per day.

The two suspects had entered Indonesia about two months ago using passports and immigration documents linked to investment or trading activities.

During a raid on two apartments believed to have been used to store and process gold, police found about 2.5kg of gold, including two gold bars weighing around 1kg each and 500-gram gold rings.

They also discovered 18 pieces of white metal weighing a combined 18kg, which investigators described as residue from the gold-processing operation, equipment allegedly used to process the gold, and about 1.1 billion IDR (nearly 62,000 USD) in cash and foreign currency.

According to police, the gold originated from illegal mining activities and was intended for export, primarily to Dubai, after processing. Authorities are continuing to track down other individuals involved in the ring.

Indonesian police said they would coordinate with the Indian Embassy regarding the handling of the two suspects, considering options such as continued investigation and detention in Indonesia or deportation, depending on the outcome of the case./.

VNA
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