Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

Jakarta (VNA) — Several popular tourist attractions on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Indonesia, have been temporarily closed following a magnitude-7.7 earthquake that struck on August 15.

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Komodo National Park and tourist attractions around Labuan Bajo remain open as normal, with no incidents affecting visitors reported. Initial BNPB assessments found minor damage at eight tourist sites, while two hotels and three homestays sustained major damage. Another 10 hotels and five homestays suffered minor damage.

As of August 18, BNPB confirmed 68 deaths and 213 injuries, while search operations and assessments of casualties and damage are continuing.

Meanwhile, NTT's Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported on August 18 that nearly 19,300 houses had been affected, including nearly 6,500 heavily damaged. East Manggarai was the hardest-hit area, with nearly 7,500 houses damaged.

The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said search and rescue teams remain on standby in affected areas, particularly East Manggarai, Manggarai and Nagekeo.

Healthcare services have also been reinforced. Indonesia's Ministry of Health has activated nine Health Emergency Operation Centres (HEOCs), deploying crisis management teams, emergency medical teams and field hospitals. The Government aims to restore basic medical services at affected hospitals within one week, prioritising trauma care, obstetrics, paediatrics and dialysis.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported that 2,119 aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 1.3 to 6.2, had been recorded as of August 18. Of these, 24 were above magnitude 5, while 70 were felt by residents.

The agency continued to advise people to stay away from damaged structures due to the risk of further tremors./.

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