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Phnom Penh aims to become leading regional urban tourism destination

Phnom Penh is not only Cambodia’s political, administrative, economic, commercial and cultural centre, but also an important international tourism gateway and a modern, vibrant and cosmopolitan destination connecting visitors with attractions across the country.

The Royal Palace of Cambodia in Phnom Penh (Photo: visittocambodia.com)
The Royal Palace of Cambodia in Phnom Penh (Photo: visittocambodia.com)

Hanoi (VNA) — Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Phnom Penh Capital Administration, has launched the Phnom Penh Tourism Development Plan 2026–2030, aiming to position the capital as one of the region’s prominent urban tourism destinations.

The plan was launched at a ceremony in Phnom Penh on August 17, chaired by Tourism Minister Huot Hak and Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng.

The ministry said the plan is not only a strategic document but also a practical roadmap for mobilising stakeholders to jointly develop Phnom Penh’s tourism sector and enhance the capital’s competitiveness, according to the Cambodian news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP).

The plan focuses on building Phnom Penh as a “Clean, Smart and Green” destination, while improving tourism quality and attractiveness.

Speaking at the event, Huot Hak praised the active support of relevant stakeholders for the Visit Cambodia Green Season campaign, which began in 2025 and will continue throughout 2026.

He said Phnom Penh is not only Cambodia’s political, administrative, economic, commercial and cultural centre, but also an important international tourism gateway and a modern, vibrant and cosmopolitan destination connecting visitors with attractions across the country.

The capital has a distinctive identity, rich cultural heritage and diverse tourism potential. Among its emerging attractions is the Chaktomuk Pedestrian Walkway, one of Phnom Penh’s newest tourism products, which is gaining popularity among visitors.

Huot Hak stressed that amid growing tourism competition in the region and rapidly changing traveller preferences, Cambodia cannot rely solely on its existing tourism resources. The country needs to develop new tourism products, improve service quality, enhance destination appeal, and strengthen security and safety for visitors, he said.

These efforts are expected to help Phnom Penh better meet the expectations of a new generation of travellers while keeping pace with the changing competitive landscape among major tourism cities in the region and worldwide./.

VNA
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