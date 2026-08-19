Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

The CDC approved 309 investment projects between January and July, which are expected to create about 177,000 jobs nationwide. The registered investment comprises newly approved capital as well as additional capital injected into existing projects.

Manufacturing and industrial projects continued to account for the largest share. However, significant capital growth in large-scale infrastructure, hospitality and sustainable tourism projects helped drive overall investment higher year-on-year.

The CDC also highlighted growing investor interest in emerging sectors, including renewable energy, digital infrastructure and electric vehicle assembly.

Vice-President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce Lim Heng attributed the influx of investment to growing investor confidence in the country’s economic development and market opportunities.

“The steady influx of investment capital reflects continued foreign confidence in Cambodia’s political stability, competitive labour market and strategic trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership”, Heng told Khmer Times./.

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