Singapore considers tighter social media restrictions for young people

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore is considering introducing daily limits on social media use for young people, along with other mandatory measures aimed at curbing addictive features and potentially harmful online interactions involving those under 18.



This can help to introduce a natural stopping point, said Singaporean Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo in a media interview, as reported by The Straits Times, a local daily English-language newspaper.



A time limit for the use of a particular platform could be one way of dealing with infinite scroll, she said, adding that daily time limits are being “seriously discussed”.



The minister revealed that legislative changes will be tabled early in 2027 to facilitate enforcement through age checks.



On August 23, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his 2026 National Day Rally speech that social media platforms that want to serve under-18 users in the country must put in place stronger safeguards to protect them from unhealthy comparisons and social isolation, marking a shift away from relying solely on parental responsibility and platform self-regulation towards firm legislative interventions./.

VNA