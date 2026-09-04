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Thailand shortens visa-free stay to 30 days from September 15

Thailand's reduction of the visa-free stay period to 30 days applies to visitors from 60 countries and territories, including China, the US and 27 EU countries.

Tourists in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Tourists in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand will halve the visa-free stay period for tourists from dozens of countries and territories to 30 days, effective from September 15, according to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tourism is vital to the Southeast Asian nation’s economy, but officials say the move is part of an effort to curb crime involving foreign nationals, AFP reported.

Under Thailand’s current tourism scheme, travellers from more than 90 countries and territories, including the 29-nation Schengen Area, China, India, the US and several South American countries, are eligible to stay for up to 60 days without a visa.

The reduction to 30 days applies to visitors from 60 countries and territories, including China, the US and 27 EU countries. The visa-free status of around 20 other countries remains unclear.

Visitors from Peru, Brazil and the Republic of Korea will be granted 90-day visa-free stays, up from 60 days previously.

In May, when the Thai cabinet approved the new visa-free policy, a Thai government spokesperson said tourists would be able to extend their stays once, at the discretion of an immigration officer.

Thailand has welcomed 20.9 million foreign tourists since the beginning of the year, down 3% from the same period in 2025, statistics showed./.

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