Vietnamese community in Israel welcomes new directions in OV affairs

Tel Aviv (VNA) – Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in Israel Truong Thi Hong has welcomed the Party’s and State’s continued attention to overseas Vietnamese (OV), saying that new orientations set out in the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW open up greater opportunities for OV worldwide to contribute to the homeland.

Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, issued on August 2, identifies overseas Vietnamese as one of the important strategic resources of the country, reflecting a stronger focus on mobilising their knowledge, experience, networks and other resources for national development.

Talking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Israel, Hong highlighted a significant shift in the approach to OV affairs. She said that while previous efforts focused mainly on mobilising, gathering and supporting the community, the new approach puts greater emphasis on accompanying Vietnamese expats, creating mechanisms to engage them, and tapping their resources.

This approach is particularly relevant as more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad have become increasingly mature, well-positioned and capable of making greater contributions to the country, she said.

According to Hong, the community’s resources extend beyond financial contributions to include knowledge, technology, management experience, international networks, reputation and understanding of host countries.

From the perspective of the Vietnamese community in Israel, she said the new orientation is particularly meaningful given Israel’s strengths in science and technology, innovation, high-tech agriculture and other advanced fields.

The Vietnamese community in Israel can serve as a bridge connecting Vietnamese experts, businesses and intellectuals with Israeli partners, thus contributing to cooperation, knowledge exchange and technology transfer for development in the homeland, she noted.

Hong also welcomed the resolution’s emphasis on national solidarity, putting the past behind and looking towards the future. She said the message is important for OV, as shared national interests can create greater space for open and constructive dialogue despite differences in circumstances, experiences and views.

She added that the Party and State’s commitment to listening to constructive contributions for the national interest will help strengthen OV's trust and bonds with their homeland.

The resolution should soon be translated into concrete policies, programmes and mechanisms, particularly through regular and substantive channels connecting domestic agencies with overseas Vietnamese communities, Hong said.

She suggested building networks and databases of Vietnamese experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and young people worldwide to facilitate connections based on specific needs and fields, noting that Vietnamese representative missions abroad could further serve as focal points, proactively identifying community resources and linking them with the needs of localities, businesses, research institutes and universities at home./.

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