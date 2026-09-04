Society

32 fishermen rescued at sea safely return home

Thirty-two fishermen rescued after their fishing vessel, coded QNa 90859 TS, encountered an accident at sea, were safely brought back to their hometown in Nui Thanh commune, the central city of Da Nang.

Representatives of Naval Region 4 Command present 32 gift packages to the fishermen. (Photo published by VNA)
Representatives of Naval Region 4 Command present 32 gift packages to the fishermen. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thirty-two fishermen rescued after their fishing vessel, coded QNa 90859 TS, encountered an accident at sea, were safely brought back to their hometown in Nui Thanh commune, the central city of Da Nang.

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung attended the welcome ceremony and personally visited and encouraged the rescued fishermen.

Chairman of the Nui Thanh commune People’s Committee Hoang Chau Son expressed his gratitude to Naval Region 4 Command, the Vietnam Coast Guard and fishing vessels operated by fishermen from Gia Lai province for promptly joining the rescue effort and bringing the 32 fishermen safely ashore.

The fishing boat, captained by 47-year-old Huynh Van Tri, reportedly encountered an accident about 35 nautical miles west of An Bang island in Khanh Hoa’s Truong Sa special zone. At the time of the incident, the boat was carrying 50 people, including the captain and 49 crew members.

Upon receiving the information, relevant forces and vessels operating near the area urgently launched search and rescue operations. At 13:25 on August 28, search and rescue forces and a fishing boat successfully rescued and handed over 32 fishermen, who were reportedly in very weak health.

After receiving the 32 rescued fishermen from the fishing boat, Vessel 472 of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region Command docked at Truong Sa on August 29 and handed them over to officers and soldiers on the island for further care.

On the morning of September 1, Vessel Truong Sa 18 took them from the island back to the mainland where they received heath check-ups and treatment.

Fishing boats and search and rescue forces are searching for the remaining fishermen. No information on them has been reported so far./.

VNA
#Fishing vessel QNa 90859 TS #32 fishermen
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