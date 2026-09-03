Fishermen in distress at sea brought ashore, search continues for the missing

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Vessel Truong Sa 18 of Brigade 955 under Naval Region 4 on September 3 brought 32 fishermen from Da Nang city aboard the distressed fishing boat QNa 90859 TS safely ashore at Cam Ranh International Port in Bac Cam Ranh ward, the central province of Khanh Hoa.



The fishing boat, captained by 47-year-old Huynh Van Tri, reportedly encountered an accident about 35 nautical miles west of An Bang island in Khanh Hoa’s Truong Sa special zone. At the time of the incident, the boat was carrying 50 people, including the captain and 49 crew members.



Upon receiving the information, relevant forces and vessels operating near the area urgently launched search and rescue operations. At 13:25 on August 28, search and rescue forces and a fishing boat successfully rescued and handed over 32 fishermen, who were reportedly in very weak health.



After receiving the 32 rescued fishermen from the fishing boat, Vessel 472 of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region Command docked at Truong Sa on August 29 and handed them over to officers and soldiers on the island for further care.



On the morning of September 1, Vessel Truong Sa 18 took them from the island back to the mainland.



Medical personnel from Naval Region 4 then conducted health checks on the fishermen. Their physical and mental conditions were generally stable.



Fishing boats and search and rescue forces are searching for the remaining fishermen. No information on them has been reported so far./.





VNA