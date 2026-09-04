Society

Resolution marks new policy approach toward overseas Vietnamese

Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia Dr. Do Xuan Hoang said the Politburo’s Resolution 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs is timely and more comprehensive, better aligned with the rapid evolution of the Vietnamese community abroad after more than two decades under the Politburo’s Resolution 36-NQ/TW issued on March 26, 2004.

Dr. Do Xuan Hoang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia. (Photo: VNA)
Dr. Do Xuan Hoang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Politburo’s Resolution 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs marks a new step in policy thinking and raises expectations for more effective mobilisation of expertise, technology and international resources for national development in the new era, said Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia Dr. Do Xuan Hoang.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Moscow, Hoang said the resolution is timely and more comprehensive, better aligned with the rapid evolution of the Vietnamese community abroad after more than two decades under the Politburo’s Resolution 36-NQ/TW issued on March 26, 2004.

A key new feature is that the resolution elevates overseas Vietnamese to one of the country’s important strategic resources. It recognises their contributions, particularly Vietnamese in Russia, and affirms policies to support the community’s prosperity in host countries. That, in turn, is expected to deliver qualitative changes to their contributions to national construction, global integration and Vietnam’s standing in the world.

According to Hoang, while Resolution 36 placed emphasis on mobilisation and solidarity, the new resolution highlights connection and partnership, creating new conditions to harness the full range of resources available within the Vietnamese community broad.

From the perspective of the Vietnamese community in Russia, its contributions span a wide range of areas, from business, investment, regional connectivity, to the sharing of organisational, management experience and scientific - technological expertise. In the past, Vietnamese students in the Soviet Union formed the backbone of several economic and scientific sectors in Vietnam. Today, more than 5,000 Vietnamese students are studying in Russia - a promising pool of young talent expected to acquire advanced scientific and technological knowledge and contribute to national development.

Against this backdrop, the timing of Resolution 23 is significant as it responds to new developments and anticipates emerging trends when science and technology become more central to global economic growth, he said.

He underlined the resolution’s two-way impact. As an entrepreneur who has contributed to his host country and Vietnam, Hoang said State policies not only generate new benefits for Vietnam’s economy and national interests, but also create opportunities for Vietnamese firms and scientists abroad to develop, demonstrate capabilities and maximise professional potential.

Vietnam’s economy is increasingly open and growing rapidly, creating new opportunities in both scale and quality for Vietnamese entrepreneurs and scientists abroad. Hoang said he is confident that the patriotism and desire of overseas Vietnamese to contribute to their homeland’s development will receive an even more positive response, giving the community greater opportunity to build a prosperous and developed Vietnam./.

VNA
#overseas Vietnamese #OV affairs Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Related News

Vietnamese teachers abroad pose for a photo with "Vietnamese Language Ambassadors" abroad in 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Nurturing Vietnamese identity among overseas communities

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang stressed that there are things that accompany people throughout their lives, and for every Vietnamese person, one of them is the mother tongue. Vietnamese is the lullaby heard in childhood, the memory of village communal houses, riverside wharves and rural fields, and a repository of the nation’s history, culture and soul. Wherever they live and whatever path they choose, Vietnamese remains an invisible yet enduring bond connecting them with their roots.

Dr. Nguyen Tuan Nghia, an artificial intelligence (AI) expert and the founder and CEO of the Australian company ANSCENTER. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution opens new avenues for overseas Vietnamese contributions

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Sydney, Nghia, who is also co-president of the Vietnam-Australia Scholars and Experts Association (VASEA) New South Wales Chapter, said the priority now is to translate the resolution’s spirit into practical mechanisms enabling overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to help address specific development challenges.

See more

Vietnamese companies showcase tourism in Beijing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi pitches tourism in Beijing to deepen travel ties

Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Guo Zhuqing said Beijing and Hanoi are key gateways for bilateral cultural and tourism exchange, with conditions in place to boost visitor numbers, build trust and expand business cooperation, thus supporting people-to-people ties.

Students contemplate paintings at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese in Laos, Singapore honour President Ho Chi Minh on National Day

The display features 50 paintings by the late overseas Vietnamese artist Dao Trong Ly created between 2018 and 2024. Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos and the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, it serves as both a cultural highlight for Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2) and a bridge for Vietnam-Laos special solidarity.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s hometown holds ceremony marking his 57th death anniversary

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Nghe An provincial Party Committee Nguyen Khac Than said commemorating President Ho Chi Minh is not only an expression of gratitude to the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation, but also an opportunity for officials, Party members and people to better understand their responsibility to carry out his wishes for the country.

At 6 am on September 2, the national flag is hoisted to the top of the 29-metre-high flagpole amid a solemn atmosphere. (Photo: VNA)

Flag-raising ceremony held at Ba Dinh Square on National Day

At 6 am, the national flag was hoisted to the top of the 29-metre-high flagpole amid a solemn atmosphere. Local residents and visitors put aside their activities to watch the national flag being slowly raised to the top of the flagpole, and joined in singing the national anthem.

The international Russian language initiative opens registration (Photo: VNA)

International project on Russian language opens registration

The international project "Russian language in Vietnam: Dialogue between cultures" will take place in person from October 6–16, at educational institutions across Vietnam. It aims to enhance the professional and pedagogical skills of Russian language educators, strengthen connections within the Russian studies community, and promote Russian culture, education and science in Vietnam.

Cao Thanh Dinh, founder and CEO of ANPz Co. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution harnesses OV resources through substantive projects

The Politburo’s Resolution 23-NQ/TW has introduced a range of new viewpoints, goals and measures aimed at building a united, deeply integrated and sustainably developing overseas Vietnamese (OV) community, while effectively harnessing its resources for national development and global engagement.

Jorge Gessaga, a 73-year-old former Argentine revolutionary, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Argentine ex-revolutionary details lifelong bond with Vietnam

​From Argentina, Jorge Gessaga, a young man of Italian, Spanish and indigenous descent, followed Vietnam's resistance against foreign intervention. Vietnam's steadfastness in defending its sovereignty became a defining lesson: a small nation could achieve what seemed impossible with strong belief and determination under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Victims are under treatment at Gia Lai hospital (Photo: VNA)

PM orders quick response after fatal Gia Lai vehicle rollover

The Prime Minister asked the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee to direct relevant agencies and units to pool all available personnel and provide the best possible medical care and medicines for the injured in a passenger vehicle rollover, minimise loss of life and property, and support the injured and families of the deceased.

Delegates pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam marks National Day with tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in France

France holds an important place in Nguyen Ai Quoc–Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey, During his time there, he lived, worked, studied and engaged in political activities, gradually finding the right path to national liberation and laying the ideological and political groundwork for the Vietnamese revolution.

Families, schools and society join hands to build a “digital shield” to protect children online (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances efforts to strengthen child protection online: UNICEF

Creating a safe digital environment for children requires a coordinated approach and the engagement of all parts of society. While government plays a leading role in developing legal and policy frameworks, effective implementation depends on collaboration with technology companies, parents, teachers, children and young people themselves, said UNICEF Representative Silvia Danailov.

A musical performance at the opening of Nexus Camp 2026 in Rome, Italy, on August 28 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese youth camp in Europe promotes connections among Vietnamese abroad

Beyond providing a platform for networking and cultural exchange, the camp offers a multidimensional academic and cultural space that strengthens community bonds, nurtures national pride and raises young people’s sense of responsibility towards their homeland amid globalisation and the international circulation of knowledge.

Da Nang steps up search, rescue efforts for missing fishing boat

Da Nang steps up search, rescue efforts for missing fishing boat

The vessel departed An Hoa port in Nui Thanh commune on July 29 with 49 crew members. Its last position, recorded by its vessel monitoring system at 12:54pm on August 25, was about 17.6 nautical miles from the maritime boundary in Vietnamese waters, 540 nautical miles south-southeast of Son Tra peninsula and 35 nautical miles west of An Bang island in the Truong Sa special zone of Khanh Hoa province.