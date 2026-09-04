Society

Phu Quoc targets model security, civility status as APEC 2027 host

In particular, Phu Quoc's selection by the Party and State to host the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week marks a historic diplomatic milestone, offering the island a major opportunity to raise its global standing.

The Convention Centre for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (Photo: VNA)
The Convention Centre for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) - Phu Quoc Special Zone is marshaling its entire political system and public to build the island into a model of security, public order and urban civility ahead of the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, with safety, discipline and quality of life as core benchmarks.

Building an ‘iron shield’ for security

Phu Quoc in the southern province of An Giang holds a strategically critical geopolitical and economic position near Southeast Asia’s major economic hubs and along a busy international maritime route, giving it outsized advantages in trade, tourism and global connectivity. In particular, Phu Quoc's selection by the Party and State to host the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week marks a historic diplomatic milestone, offering the island a major opportunity to raise its global standing.

Authorities have completed residential management mapping across the zone and, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, deployed an AI-powered camera network to monitor security and public order.

The “All people protect national security" movement has gained momentum through community self-management models, including the An Thoi security fleet, a partnership with the Hoa Hao Buddhist Church combining security and social welfare, and drives for smart cameras, crime- and drug-free rental housing, traffic safety and clean cyberspace.

Decisive action with broad public support

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc said during his recent working visit to Phu Quoc that Phu Quoc special zone is one of 10 localities nationwide selected by the Central Steering Committee to host a model event for the 2026 All People’s Day for National Security Protection.

Hosting the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week is a major diplomatic event and a chance for Phu Quoc to claim a stronger position on the global and regioal tourism map.

To realise the security and civility model, local authorities are strengthening leadership and coordination between police and Party committees, boosting grassroots security capacity, and stepping up oversight and social scrutiny by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organisations.

Particular focus is going to public awareness and responsibility, with expanded law dissemination campaigns on digital platforms aimed at fostering national pride and ensuring residents see themselves as both participants in and beneficiaries of security gains./.

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