Society

AI application boosts Russian language training in Vietnam

The programme introduced updated methods for teaching Russian as a foreign language while focusing on the application of digital technology and AI in lesson design to enhance the professional capacity and adaptability of Russian-language teachers amid changes in modern education.

Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, First Secretary in charge of education affairs at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia speaks at the closing ceremony (Phôt: VNA)
Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, First Secretary in charge of education affairs at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia speaks at the closing ceremony (Phôt: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A training programme for foreign teachers and students has been held in Moscow, opening new avenues for improving Russian-language teaching and learning in the digital era.

The week-long programme was co-organised by the Russian Ministry of Education, the “My History” Foundation, and the A.I. Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia. It saw the participation of a delegation of Vietnamese lecturers from the Russian Language Faculty of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education.

The programme introduced updated methods for teaching Russian as a foreign language while focusing on the application of digital technology and AI in lesson design to enhance the professional capacity and adaptability of Russian-language teachers amid changes in modern education.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, German Zubovich, Deputy Director of the Department for National Educational System Integration and International Cooperation and head of the division for cooperation with Latin American and African countries and international organisations under the Russian Ministry of Education, praised the programme’s outcomes as evidence of deepening educational ties between Russia and its partner countries.

He praised the Vietnamese teachers’ strong work ethic, openness to learning and capacity for innovation, affirming that the ministry will continue to support and expand specialised training programmes for Russian-language teachers worldwide, including in Vietnam.

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The organising board and the Vietnamese delegation poses for a group photo after presenting certificates of completion of the course. (Photo: VNA)

At the event, Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, First Secretary in charge of education affairs at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, said the programme provided new knowledge and teaching methods while offering an opportunity for cultural exchange.

She said practical knowledge of digital technology and a deeper understanding of learners’ psychology will be useful for Vietnamese teachers, helping them inspire greater interest in Russian among students while contributing to mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Nguyen Thi Giang, deputy head of the Russian Language Faculty at Ho Chi Minh City University of Education and head of the Vietnamese delegation, told the Vietnam News Agency that this was the first in-person training programme to be organised in Moscow for Vietnamese teachers.

During the week, the lecturers engaged in specialised sessions on teaching methodology, phonetics, grammar and technology application, and took part in a simulated one-hour teaching evaluation to apply the techniques they had learned.

She added that the programme provided useful knowledge, strengthened language proficiency and pedagogical skills, and offered deeper insights into Russian culture, enabling lecturers to convey knowledge and their love for the Russian language and culture more vividly to Vietnamese students.

The integration of digital technology and AI into Russian-language teacher training is expected to help modernise teaching methods and enhance educational cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, contributing to the preservation and development of the Russian-language community in Vietnam amid the rapid digital transformation of education./.

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