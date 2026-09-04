Politics

Top leader receives outgoing French Ambassador

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with France, its first comprehensive strategic partner in the European Union.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet at their meeting on September 4 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet at their meeting on September 4 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 4 for outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet, commending his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations during his three-year tenure.

The top leader congratulated Brochet on successfully completing his term and praised his dedicated, active and effective efforts, as well as those of the French Embassy, to promote Vietnam-France ties.

He noted that Brochet’s tenure coincided with an important period in bilateral relations, marked by numerous high-level exchanges and contacts, notably the elevation of the two countries’ ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024.

General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with France, its first comprehensive strategic partner in the European Union.

He said bilateral ties now enjoy a favourable political foundation and a high level of trust, with cooperation expanding across various fields. The adoption of the Action Plan for 2026-2028 represents an important step in implementing the new cooperation framework and creating fresh momentum for bilateral relations, he added.

The leader expressed his pleasure at positive cooperation outcomes, particularly in economic, trade and investment ties. He noted that new projects have emerged in areas where France has strengths and Vietnam has demand, including aerospace, energy, transport and railways.

Traditional areas such as culture, healthcare, education and training, judicial cooperation and local-level cooperation have also continued to develop positively, while science and technology is increasingly becoming an area of strategic significance, he said.

Regarding future cooperation, he called on both sides to maintain high-level exchanges and contacts, effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements, and proactively expand into new areas in line with their development requirements.

He said priority should be given to science and technology, innovation, defence and security, business and local connections, education and training, French-language teaching, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Affirming Vietnam’s readiness to create favourable conditions for French businesses and investors to operate effectively and on a long-term basis in the country, General Secretary and President Lam urged France to encourage its businesses to increase investment and expand operations in Vietnam.

He also called for the early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to facilitate bilateral investment cooperation.

The leader asked Brochet, in his new position at France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to continue contributing to policy advice and promoting exchanges between the two countries’ diplomatic agencies, as well as cooperation in education and training, particularly French-language teaching and personnel training, business and local connections, and people-to-people exchanges.

For his part, Brochet said he was honoured and proud to have served as France’s ambassador to Vietnam during a period marked by important milestones in bilateral relations, particularly the upgrading of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

He spoke highly of Vietnam’s development achievements and growing role and stature, while expressing his deep affection for the country and its people.

Brochet affirmed that France wishes to accompany Vietnam in its new era and said he was pleased to have contributed to the upgrading of bilateral ties. In his new position, he pledged to continue supporting the promotion of Vietnam-France relations in strategic and practical areas of cooperation./.

VNA
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