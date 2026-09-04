Politics

Parliamentary exchanges help strengthen Vietnam–RoK people-to-people ties: scholar

Parliamentary diplomacy complements high-level and government diplomacy while providing a channel to discuss issues directly affecting people’s lives, including education, employment, business, immigration and cultural exchanges, said Professor Park Yeon Kwan.

Professor Park Yeon Kwan, Head of the Department of Vietnamese at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (Photo: VNA)
Professor Park Yeon Kwan, Head of the Department of Vietnamese at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Strengthening exchanges between the National Assemblies of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) is important to ensuring that people’s voices and interests are reflected in bilateral relations, said Professor Park Yeon Kwan, Head of the Department of Vietnamese at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to the RoK from September 6 to 9, Park said parliamentary exchanges are particularly significant as the two legislatures represent their respective peoples.

He noted that parliamentary diplomacy complements high-level and government diplomacy while providing a channel to discuss issues directly affecting people’s lives, including education, employment, business, immigration and cultural exchanges.

Parliamentary exchanges between Vietnam and the RoK are not merely interactions between lawmakers, but also an important channel of people-to-people diplomacy that connects the two peoples and enhances bilateral ties, the scholar said.

About 190,000 Koreans are currently living in Vietnam while some 340,000 Vietnamese are residing in the RoK. In 2025, about 4.33 million Koreans visited Vietnam and around 630,000 Vietnamese travelled to the RoK, highlighting the scale of people-to-people exchanges.

Against the backdrop of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Park underlined the importance of education, particularly language training, in ensuring the sustainable development of bilateral relations.

He cited the rapid expansion of Korean-language education in Vietnam as evidence. In 2025, 48 universities in Vietnam offered Korean language and/or Korean studies programmes, with 27,222 students enrolled. Including non-major learners, more than 50,000 people were studying Korean. If colleges and vocational education schools are included, the number of institutions offering Korean-related programmes totalled some 60.

This development shows that bilateral ties are expanding beyond government and business cooperation into education, employment and opportunities for young people, he said.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese-language graduates in the RoK have diverse career prospects. Graduates of the Department of Vietnamese at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies work at major corporations such as Samsung, Hyundai and POSCO, as well as in diplomacy, law, accounting and journalism.

Park said language education should therefore go beyond foreign-language proficiency to equip students with knowledge of the history, culture, economy and society of both countries. Such graduates can serve as crucial bridges between Vietnam and the RoK.

The scholar also highlighted the potential for deeper cooperation between universities and research institutions of the two countries. Hankuk University of Foreign Studies has maintained long-standing exchanges and academic cooperation with major Vietnamese universities such as Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City; Hanoi National University of Education and Ho Chi Minh City University of Education.

Future cooperation should move beyond student and lecturer exchanges towards joint research and training programmes, including in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, digital technology, semiconductors, biotechnology, healthcare, the environment and energy.

He said universities and research institutions should work together to train human resources and conduct research for the future, adding that Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, with its extensive network of Vietnamese partners, can play an important bridging role.

Recalling that he began studying Vietnamese in 1988, when Vietnam and the RoK had yet to establish diplomatic relations, Park encouraged young learners to view Vietnamese as more than a foreign language and deepen their understanding of Vietnam’s history, culture, economy and society as they will play a direct role in shaping bilateral relations in the future./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #RoK #parliamentary diplomacy #education #employment Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Parliamentary diplomacy

Related News

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia believes in new milestone of bilateral ties

The visit signals that both Vietnam and Russia attach great importance to their friendly cooperation, reflecting the aspirations and political will of their leaders and people to inherit and carry forward their long-standing traditional friendship, while sharing a strong determination to consolidate and deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top leader and spouse to visit Russia, France

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a state visit to Russia and an official visit to France, and attend the International Space Summit in Paris from September 7 to 12.

British researcher Kyril Whittaker (Photo publish by VNA)

Vietnam has three key factors to turn policies into reality: British scholar

Vietnam is well known for its beautiful natural scenery, and the closeness with which many people live side by side with nature. Even in big cities, one can see cafes which build themselves around fish habitats, or create a green oasis in the middle of an urban area, said British researcher of Vietnamese politics and history Kyril Whittaker.

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse are welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on September 4, beginning their three-day official visit to Vietnam. The visit holds great importance, contributing to consolidating the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperative partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar, strengthening political trust, and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

At the meeting between Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Aysen Sergeyevich Nikolayev, Head of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) of Russia on September 3 (Photo: VNA)

New avenues for Vietnam-Russia cooperation

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, while highly appreciating Sakha (Yakutia)’s interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird stressed the importance of translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible results for both countries. She cited General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Australia earlier in August as the perfect example of a substantive and outcomes-focused high-level visit.

Representatives of the Communist Party of Belarus attend the reception in Minsk on September 2 to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026). (Photo: Published by VNA)

Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Belarus

The reception featured Vietnamese songs and dances performed by children from Vietnamese-language classes and Vietnamese students. Members of the Vietnamese community also introduced traditional Vietnamese cuisine to international guests.

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview with the 5WH platform (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes economic diplomacy, seeks deeper cooperation with US

Vietnam is accelerating its green transition through renewable energy development, efficient energy use, greener production and supply chains, green transport, sustainable agriculture and a circular economy. Vietnam hopes US partners will contribute not only investment but also technology, management expertise, human resource training and support in enhancing implementation capacity.

Foreign leaders send congratulations to Vietnam on 81st National Day

Foreign leaders send congratulations to Vietnam on 81st National Day

On the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), leaders of India, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Brunei and Myanmar, as well as the United Nations, have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese Party and State leaders.

Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) receives outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on September 3. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Outgoing ambassador pledges continued contributions to France-Vietnam relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung called on Vietnam and France to maintain delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, and make economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with their potential. He also urged the two countries to seek breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, energy, aerospace, transport and railways; and deepen defence-security, healthcare, education-training, cultural and local-level collaboration.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

NA President receives outgoing French Ambassador

France attaches importance to Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role and position in the region and the international arena, and wishes to accompany Vietnam in its new era of development, said outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the sixth session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee's sixth session opens

Preparations for the National Assembly's second session must begin early, with close coordination from the outset. Issues that qualify for the session should be included, while documents must be submitted on time so that deputies have sufficient information and time to make high-quality decisions on important issues with long-term impacts, said top legislator Tran Thanh Man.

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the national conference on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Party official presents resolution on regional development

The resolution directs Vietnam to effectively restructure, manage and use regional development space in line with national planning, leveraging the strongest advantages, competitive strengths and cultural identity of each region and locality, said Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi.