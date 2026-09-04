Politics

Top leader awards Senior Lieutenant General rank to Le Quang Dao

The promotion reflects the Party, State and people's recognition of Le Quang Dao’s self-improvement efforts and important contributions to the army building, national defence and protection of the Fatherland.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) presents the decision to Le Quang Dao on September 4. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) presents the decision to Le Quang Dao on September 4. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Presidential Office and the Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on September 4 to announce and present the President's decision to promote Lieutenant General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), to the rank of Senior Lieutenant General.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the People's Armed Forces and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, presided over the event.

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lam said Dao is a well-trained official who has risen through grassroots units and demonstrated firm political mettle, a scientific and hands-on working style, and strong capacity to analyse, forecast and resolve practical challenges.

The promotion reflects the Party, State and people's recognition of Dao’s self-improvement efforts and important contributions to the army building, national defence and protection of the Fatherland, he noted.

He urged Dao to continue upholding the VPA General Staff’s glorious traditions; maintain revolutionary moral qualities and absolute loyalty to the Party, Fatherland and people; constantly strengthen his political mettle, morality and lifestyle; renew strategic thinking; improve the quality of research, forecasting and strategic military and defence advisory work to avoid passivity and surprise in handling defence situations.

The leader said he expects Dao, alongside the Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defence and VPA General Staff, to reinforce solidarity, initiative and creativity, build a stronger all-people national defence posture, and accelerate the building of the army into a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern force to help safeguard the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Expressing his honour to be granted the rank, Dao pledged to fully embrace the top leader’s guidance, remain absolutely loyal to the Party, Fatherland and people, stay committed to Marxism-Leninism and President Ho Chi Minh's thought, and devote his life to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause.

He also committed himself to continuous self-improvement; deeper study and practice of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral example and style; fulfilling the responsibility for leading by example as an official and Party member; and upholding the qualities of “Uncle Ho’s Soldiers” and the glorious traditions of the heroic VPA./.​

VNA
#Le Quang Dao #Senior Lieutenant General #Presidential Office #Ministry of National Defence #Vietnam People's Army
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the second meeting of the Central Military Commission for the 2025-2030 term in Hanoi on June 24 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader askes for building modern army based on science, technology

In the first six months of 2026, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence have provided sound strategic advice to the Party and State on military and defence matters, maintained the strategic initiative, and prevented any passive or unexpected situations. Efforts to build a politically strong army have continued alongside comprehensive Party and political work and strict implementation of the Party's resolutions and regulations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the national political-military conference. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister urges military to enhance strategic advisory role, forecasting capacity

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung noted that the military has demonstrated strong strategic awareness and responsiveness, accurately assessed developments, and effectively advised the Party and State on military and defence matters. These efforts have enabled the flexible and effective handling of emerging situations, maintained a proactive posture, prevented surprises and firmly safeguarded national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia believes in new milestone of bilateral ties

The visit signals that both Vietnam and Russia attach great importance to their friendly cooperation, reflecting the aspirations and political will of their leaders and people to inherit and carry forward their long-standing traditional friendship, while sharing a strong determination to consolidate and deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top leader and spouse to visit Russia, France

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a state visit to Russia and an official visit to France, and attend the International Space Summit in Paris from September 7 to 12.

British researcher Kyril Whittaker (Photo publish by VNA)

Vietnam has three key factors to turn policies into reality: British scholar

Vietnam is well known for its beautiful natural scenery, and the closeness with which many people live side by side with nature. Even in big cities, one can see cafes which build themselves around fish habitats, or create a green oasis in the middle of an urban area, said British researcher of Vietnamese politics and history Kyril Whittaker.

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse are welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on September 4, beginning their three-day official visit to Vietnam. The visit holds great importance, contributing to consolidating the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperative partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar, strengthening political trust, and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

At the meeting between Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Aysen Sergeyevich Nikolayev, Head of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) of Russia on September 3 (Photo: VNA)

New avenues for Vietnam-Russia cooperation

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, while highly appreciating Sakha (Yakutia)’s interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird stressed the importance of translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible results for both countries. She cited General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Australia earlier in August as the perfect example of a substantive and outcomes-focused high-level visit.

Representatives of the Communist Party of Belarus attend the reception in Minsk on September 2 to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026). (Photo: Published by VNA)

Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Belarus

The reception featured Vietnamese songs and dances performed by children from Vietnamese-language classes and Vietnamese students. Members of the Vietnamese community also introduced traditional Vietnamese cuisine to international guests.

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview with the 5WH platform (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes economic diplomacy, seeks deeper cooperation with US

Vietnam is accelerating its green transition through renewable energy development, efficient energy use, greener production and supply chains, green transport, sustainable agriculture and a circular economy. Vietnam hopes US partners will contribute not only investment but also technology, management expertise, human resource training and support in enhancing implementation capacity.

Foreign leaders send congratulations to Vietnam on 81st National Day

Foreign leaders send congratulations to Vietnam on 81st National Day

On the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), leaders of India, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Brunei and Myanmar, as well as the United Nations, have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese Party and State leaders.

Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) receives outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on September 3. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Outgoing ambassador pledges continued contributions to France-Vietnam relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung called on Vietnam and France to maintain delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, and make economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with their potential. He also urged the two countries to seek breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, energy, aerospace, transport and railways; and deepen defence-security, healthcare, education-training, cultural and local-level collaboration.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

NA President receives outgoing French Ambassador

France attaches importance to Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role and position in the region and the international arena, and wishes to accompany Vietnam in its new era of development, said outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the sixth session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee's sixth session opens

Preparations for the National Assembly's second session must begin early, with close coordination from the outset. Issues that qualify for the session should be included, while documents must be submitted on time so that deputies have sufficient information and time to make high-quality decisions on important issues with long-term impacts, said top legislator Tran Thanh Man.