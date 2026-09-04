Society

Hanoi launches real-time flood and rainfall map on iHanoi

The map uses a standard colour scale to provide a visual assessment, enabling residents to gauge the level of danger within seconds. The application is expected to strengthen the capital’s disaster response capacity while helping residents plan safer routes during the rainy and stormy season.

A resident accesses the iHanoi app. (Photo: VNA)
A resident accesses the iHanoi app. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Science and Technology has launched and put into operation a mini app called Ban do mua ngap (Rainfall and Flooding Map) on the iHanoi digital citizen application.

All data is extracted directly from an automatic monitoring station system managed and operated by Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Company Limited.

Rainfall conditions and floodwater depths are updated continuously in real time, with rainfall measured to the millimetre and water depth to the metre.

The map uses a standard colour scale to provide a visual assessment, enabling residents to gauge the level of danger within seconds.

The application is expected to strengthen the capital’s disaster response capacity while helping residents plan safer routes during the rainy and stormy season.

The mini app is embedded directly into iHanoi, which already has 6.484 million registered accounts.

This “all-in-one” model enables users to access potentially life-saving information immediately without having to install a separate application, saving device storage space and reducing access time on both Android and iOS devices.

The application can also proactively send alerts directly to users’ phones, meaning they can receive notifications without opening the app.

When flooding or heavy rainfall occurs within a user’s designated area, the system automatically displays a detailed pop-up alert, enabling residents to change their routes proactively.

Users can set an alert radius ranging from 1km to 100km from their current location. They can also set specific hours for receiving notifications to avoid being disturbed outside their normal daily routines or at night.

The map helps users avoid accidents caused by submerged manholes, potholes and fast-flowing water, while minimising vehicle repair costs resulting from engine failure and damage to property.

Location and notification permissions are clearly displayed, allowing users to choose whether to grant access. Even without granting location access, the mini app can still be used in basic map-search mode.

The map is designed to serve millions of residents, drivers and visitors across the capital.

Office workers and students, for example, can select routes that avoid flooded areas before leaving home.

Ride-hailing drivers, delivery workers and truck drivers can protect their vehicles and cargo while avoiding breakdowns caused by floodwater.

Households in low-lying areas can use the information to move belongings and vehicles to safer locations in anticipation of heavy rain.

Transport and logistics businesses can adjust their routes based on real-time conditions, while disaster response agencies can gain an overall picture of the situation and respond more quickly.

Residents can start using the service in three simple steps: download and open the iHanoi app; grant location and notification permissions to receive alerts relevant to their area; and set an appropriate alert radius and notification schedule to suit their daily routines.

The launch of the map on iHanoi marks a new step forward in smart urban governance and disaster prevention in the capital.

The deployment of advanced technology, combined with proactive action by the authorities, has the potential to change the way millions of residents respond to natural disasters./.

VNA
#Rainfall and Flooding Map #iHanoi
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