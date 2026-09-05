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Search efforts continue for Vietnamese fallen soldiers in Cambodia

During the 2026-2027 dry season, Teams K70, K71, K72 and K73 will continue their search and repatriation mission, striving to fulfil the target based on 185 pieces of information concerning 761 graves. Each team is expected to collect at least 100 sets of remains during each deployment.

Team K91 members depart to carry out their mission. (Photo: VNA)
Team K91 members depart to carry out their mission. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Localities on September 4 held send-off ceremonies for teams tasked with searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia.

At the Long Khot post historical relic site in the southern border province of Tay Ninh, the ceremony was jointly organised by Military Region 7’s steering committee for the search for, collection and identification of martyrs’ remains and the provincial People’s Committee.

Over the past 25 years, forces under Military Region 7 have collected and repatriated more than 12,000 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia.

During the 2026-2027 dry season, Teams K70, K71, K72 and K73 will continue their search and repatriation mission, striving to fulfil the target based on 185 pieces of information concerning 761 graves. Each team is expected to collect at least 100 sets of remains during each deployment.

Major General Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 7 and head of the steering committee, described the mission as a special political task of profound humanitarian significance, reflecting Vietnam’s tradition of “remembering the source when drinking water” and gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom as well as for the country’s noble international obligations.

He noted that the mission is being carried out amid the nationwide 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, collection and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains, ahead of the 80th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2027).

The K teams were asked to adopt scientific and urgent search methods, with the collection, verification and exploitation of information identified as a breakthrough. They were also urged to strictly observe discipline, ensure safety, comply with Vietnamese and Cambodian laws, and respect local customs and practices.

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap also held a send-off ceremony for Team K91 to carry out its mission in Cambodia.

Huynh Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, urged the team to proactively gather information and meet witnesses. He stressed the importance of reaching individual localities, meeting witnesses, elderly people and respected community members; strengthening military diplomacy and mass mobilisation; and strictly observing Vietnamese laws, military discipline and regulations on external relations.

Team K91 is expected to deploy two search teams. In Prey Veng province, it will operate across nine districts, 36 communes and 44 sites, while in Pursat province, it will cover four districts, eight communes and eight sites.

Dong Thap has been assigned to search for and repatriate 370 sets of fallen soldiers’ remains. To date, K91 has recovered 143 sets, including 47 in Cambodia and 96 in the province. Sixty-eight sets have been reburied at Tam Nong Martyrs’ Cemetery./.




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