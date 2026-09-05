Top leader extends message to education sector on new school year

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a letter to teachers, education administrators and workers, parents, pupils and students nationwide as the 2026–2027 school year begins.



In the message, the leader noted that in the 2025–2026 academic year, the education sector worked hard to overcome difficulties, continued to reform curricula, teaching methods and governance, comprehensively improved the quality of education at all levels, and promoted university autonomy, vocational education, scientific research, digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence.



Learning conditions continued to improve while learners and teachers in disadvantaged areas received greater support, he said.



General Secretary and President Lam underlined that after one year of implementing Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, many breakthrough policies on education and training have been institutionalised and gradually put into practice. The Law on Teachers, together with new policies on tuition fees, textbooks and benefits for teachers, reflects the Party, State and society’s profound attention to the cause of developing future generations.



He praised the education sector for its efforts and achievements and expressed his appreciation to generations of teachers, administrators and education workers for their dedication to the profession and wholehearted commitment to their students.



The Party and State leader also recognised pupils’, students’ and learners’ diligence and determination to excel, and thanked parents and people nationwide for their trust, understanding and continued support for schools.



He expressed especially high regard to the teachers who remain steadfast at their schools and classrooms in mountainous, border and insular areas and other places still facing hardship, overcoming difficulties to keep the flame of knowledge burning and ensure that no student is deprived of the right to go to school.



According to the leader, the 2026–2027 academic year must bring substantive improvements in the quality of teaching and learning, equality in access to education, learners’ capabilities and public confidence.



“Every school should be a place where learners are respected and heard, encouraged to study independently and develop their skills, where talent is identified and nurtured, and where disadvantaged children are not left behind. Achievements must be measured by the genuine progress of each student, honesty in teaching and learning, and the joy of going to school,” he stated.



He called on the education sector to make strong reforms in its thinking and governance methods, delegate authority linked with accountability, and reduce administrative pressures so that teachers can devote more time and energy to their professional work and students.



General Secretary and President Lam emphasised the need to care for teachers and improve their professional expertise.



Highlighting the importance of applying technology and artificial intelligence in improving the quality of teaching and learning, he said that the more advanced technologies schools apply, the more they must nurture independent thinking, academic integrity, sense of responsibility, civic awareness and humanistic values that no machine can replace.



For pupils and students, he emphasised that while what they have learned can quickly become outdated in a changing world, a passion for learning, resilience, creativity, honesty and determination to surmount difficulties will always retains its value.



“I hope you will nurture your dreams, study persistently, master technology, learn to rise after failure and use your talents to serve the people and the country.”



He said he hopes every teacher, with professional dedication and compassion, will continue to inspire students with a passion for learning, confidence and the aspiration to contribute to society. Parents and schools should nurture children with love and respect while recognising their development not only through grades but also through their character, attitude towards life and commitment to learning.



The leader asked Party committees and authorities at all levels, together with society as a whole, to continue to make practical investment in education, particularly in disadvantaged areas, so that where a person is born or their family circumstances do not stand in the way of their education and future.



“With the nation’s traditional fondness for learning, the dedication of our teachers and the aspirations of the younger generation, I am confident that the 2026–2027 academic year will open a new chapter of progress for the country’s education sector.”/.

VNA