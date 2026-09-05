Society

Top leader extends message to education sector on new school year

Party General Secretary and President To Lam expressed confidence that with the nation’s traditional fondness for learning, the dedication of teachers and the aspirations of the younger generation, the 2026–2027 academic year will open a new chapter of progress for the country’s education sector.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a letter to teachers, education administrators and workers, parents, pupils and students nationwide as the 2026–2027 school year begins.

In the message, the leader noted that in the 2025–2026 academic year, the education sector worked hard to overcome difficulties, continued to reform curricula, teaching methods and governance, comprehensively improved the quality of education at all levels, and promoted university autonomy, vocational education, scientific research, digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence.

Learning conditions continued to improve while learners and teachers in disadvantaged areas received greater support, he said.

General Secretary and President Lam underlined that after one year of implementing Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, many breakthrough policies on education and training have been institutionalised and gradually put into practice. The Law on Teachers, together with new policies on tuition fees, textbooks and benefits for teachers, reflects the Party, State and society’s profound attention to the cause of developing future generations.

He praised the education sector for its efforts and achievements and expressed his appreciation to generations of teachers, administrators and education workers for their dedication to the profession and wholehearted commitment to their students.

The Party and State leader also recognised pupils’, students’ and learners’ diligence and determination to excel, and thanked parents and people nationwide for their trust, understanding and continued support for schools.

He expressed especially high regard to the teachers who remain steadfast at their schools and classrooms in mountainous, border and insular areas and other places still facing hardship, overcoming difficulties to keep the flame of knowledge burning and ensure that no student is deprived of the right to go to school.

According to the leader, the 2026–2027 academic year must bring substantive improvements in the quality of teaching and learning, equality in access to education, learners’ capabilities and public confidence.

“Every school should be a place where learners are respected and heard, encouraged to study independently and develop their skills, where talent is identified and nurtured, and where disadvantaged children are not left behind. Achievements must be measured by the genuine progress of each student, honesty in teaching and learning, and the joy of going to school,” he stated.

He called on the education sector to make strong reforms in its thinking and governance methods, delegate authority linked with accountability, and reduce administrative pressures so that teachers can devote more time and energy to their professional work and students.

General Secretary and President Lam emphasised the need to care for teachers and improve their professional expertise.

Highlighting the importance of applying technology and artificial intelligence in improving the quality of teaching and learning, he said that the more advanced technologies schools apply, the more they must nurture independent thinking, academic integrity, sense of responsibility, civic awareness and humanistic values that no machine can replace.

For pupils and students, he emphasised that while what they have learned can quickly become outdated in a changing world, a passion for learning, resilience, creativity, honesty and determination to surmount difficulties will always retains its value.

“I hope you will nurture your dreams, study persistently, master technology, learn to rise after failure and use your talents to serve the people and the country.”

He said he hopes every teacher, with professional dedication and compassion, will continue to inspire students with a passion for learning, confidence and the aspiration to contribute to society. Parents and schools should nurture children with love and respect while recognising their development not only through grades but also through their character, attitude towards life and commitment to learning.

The leader asked Party committees and authorities at all levels, together with society as a whole, to continue to make practical investment in education, particularly in disadvantaged areas, so that where a person is born or their family circumstances do not stand in the way of their education and future.

“With the nation’s traditional fondness for learning, the dedication of our teachers and the aspirations of the younger generation, I am confident that the 2026–2027 academic year will open a new chapter of progress for the country’s education sector.”/.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #2026–2027 school year #education sector #Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW #Law on Teachers
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Happy Vietnam

Education - Training: Mission of national innovation

Related News

New school brings joy to students in Son La’s border areas

New school brings joy to students in Son La’s border areas

In border communes of the northern mountainous province of Son La, the joy of returning to school this year is even greater as students can study, eat and stay at a new and modern boarding school equipped with adequate facilities and amenities.

Students attend the opening ceremony for the 2026–2027 academic year at the primary school campus of the Gia Quat Primary and Secondary School in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Students across Vietnam begin 2026–2027 academic year

This milestone school year marks a pivotal transition from laying the groundwork for reform to delivering substantive changes as the country pushes ahead with implementing Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development.

See more

Team K91 members depart to carry out their mission. (Photo: VNA)

Search efforts continue for Vietnamese fallen soldiers in Cambodia

During the 2026-2027 dry season, Teams K70, K71, K72 and K73 will continue their search and repatriation mission, striving to fulfil the target based on 185 pieces of information concerning 761 graves. Each team is expected to collect at least 100 sets of remains during each deployment.

Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, First Secretary in charge of education affairs at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia speaks at the closing ceremony (Phôt: VNA)

AI application boosts Russian language training in Vietnam

The programme introduced updated methods for teaching Russian as a foreign language while focusing on the application of digital technology and AI in lesson design to enhance the professional capacity and adaptability of Russian-language teachers amid changes in modern education.

A resident accesses the iHanoi app. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi launches real-time flood and rainfall map on iHanoi

The map uses a standard colour scale to provide a visual assessment, enabling residents to gauge the level of danger within seconds. The application is expected to strengthen the capital’s disaster response capacity while helping residents plan safer routes during the rainy and stormy season.

Representatives of Naval Region 4 Command present 32 gift packages to the fishermen. (Photo published by VNA)

32 fishermen rescued at sea safely return home

Thirty-two fishermen rescued after their fishing vessel, coded QNa 90859 TS, encountered an accident at sea, were safely brought back to their hometown in Nui Thanh commune, the central city of Da Nang.

Dr. Do Xuan Hoang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution marks new policy approach toward overseas Vietnamese

Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia Dr. Do Xuan Hoang said the Politburo’s Resolution 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs is timely and more comprehensive, better aligned with the rapid evolution of the Vietnamese community abroad after more than two decades under the Politburo’s Resolution 36-NQ/TW issued on March 26, 2004.

Vietnamese companies showcase tourism in Beijing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi pitches tourism in Beijing to deepen travel ties

Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Guo Zhuqing said Beijing and Hanoi are key gateways for bilateral cultural and tourism exchange, with conditions in place to boost visitor numbers, build trust and expand business cooperation, thus supporting people-to-people ties.

Students contemplate paintings at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese in Laos, Singapore honour President Ho Chi Minh on National Day

The display features 50 paintings by the late overseas Vietnamese artist Dao Trong Ly created between 2018 and 2024. Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos and the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, it serves as both a cultural highlight for Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2) and a bridge for Vietnam-Laos special solidarity.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s hometown holds ceremony marking his 57th death anniversary

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Nghe An provincial Party Committee Nguyen Khac Than said commemorating President Ho Chi Minh is not only an expression of gratitude to the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation, but also an opportunity for officials, Party members and people to better understand their responsibility to carry out his wishes for the country.

At 6 am on September 2, the national flag is hoisted to the top of the 29-metre-high flagpole amid a solemn atmosphere. (Photo: VNA)

Flag-raising ceremony held at Ba Dinh Square on National Day

At 6 am, the national flag was hoisted to the top of the 29-metre-high flagpole amid a solemn atmosphere. Local residents and visitors put aside their activities to watch the national flag being slowly raised to the top of the flagpole, and joined in singing the national anthem.

The international Russian language initiative opens registration (Photo: VNA)

International project on Russian language opens registration

The international project "Russian language in Vietnam: Dialogue between cultures" will take place in person from October 6–16, at educational institutions across Vietnam. It aims to enhance the professional and pedagogical skills of Russian language educators, strengthen connections within the Russian studies community, and promote Russian culture, education and science in Vietnam.

Cao Thanh Dinh, founder and CEO of ANPz Co. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution harnesses OV resources through substantive projects

The Politburo’s Resolution 23-NQ/TW has introduced a range of new viewpoints, goals and measures aimed at building a united, deeply integrated and sustainably developing overseas Vietnamese (OV) community, while effectively harnessing its resources for national development and global engagement.

Jorge Gessaga, a 73-year-old former Argentine revolutionary, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Argentine ex-revolutionary details lifelong bond with Vietnam

​From Argentina, Jorge Gessaga, a young man of Italian, Spanish and indigenous descent, followed Vietnam's resistance against foreign intervention. Vietnam's steadfastness in defending its sovereignty became a defining lesson: a small nation could achieve what seemed impossible with strong belief and determination under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Victims are under treatment at Gia Lai hospital (Photo: VNA)

PM orders quick response after fatal Gia Lai vehicle rollover

The Prime Minister asked the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee to direct relevant agencies and units to pool all available personnel and provide the best possible medical care and medicines for the injured in a passenger vehicle rollover, minimise loss of life and property, and support the injured and families of the deceased.