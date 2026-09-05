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Students across Vietnam begin 2026–2027 academic year

This milestone school year marks a pivotal transition from laying the groundwork for reform to delivering substantive changes as the country pushes ahead with implementing Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development.

Students attend the opening ceremony for the 2026–2027 academic year at the primary school campus of the Gia Quat Primary and Secondary School in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Students attend the opening ceremony for the 2026–2027 academic year at the primary school campus of the Gia Quat Primary and Secondary School in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Students at all levels, from preschool to university, gathered at schools across Vietnam on the morning of September 5 to attend the opening ceremonies for the 2026–2027 academic year.

This milestone school year marks a pivotal transition from laying the groundwork for reform to delivering substantive changes as the country pushes ahead with implementing Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development.

The opening ceremonies were held concurrently with the inauguration of multi-level boarding schools in mainland border communes, creating a joint nationwide event for the entire education sector on the first day of the new school year.

The Ministry of Education and Training views 2026–2027 as a particularly crucial academic year, requiring visible and tangible progress in executing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development, and Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Through these efforts, the education sector aims to elevate human resources quality and foster holistic personal development, meeting the demand for fast and sustainable national development in the new era.

vnanet-students-across-vietnam-begin-20262027-academic-year-2.jpg
Female students from Viet Duc High School in Hanoi, dressed in white ao dai, arrive early to prepare for the 2026–2027 school year opening ceremony on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

During a recent working session with relevant agencies to review the one-year implementation of Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam emphasised that the Party, State, and entire society have provided and will continue to provide the best possible support and resources for education.

However, he noted, the education sector itself must respond through vigorous self-innovation, heightened sense of responsibility, and genuine quality to drive breakthroughs in education and training, meeting the country's development requirements in the new era.

Notably, as the 2026–2027 academic year is the first following the 14th National Party Congress, the top leader urged the education sector to view this not merely as the start of another academic year, but as a strategic inflection point in executing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW: shifting from building a foundation for reform to generating practical, real-world impact.

Over the long term, education is positioned to stay one step ahead in preparing human resources and talent for the future of the country. Beyond rapidly raising skill standards across the workforce, the sector must cultivate elite personnel and strategic-technology talent in the fields that determine national competitiveness. It must also incrementally build an integrated chain connecting workforce demand forecasting, admissions, training, research, industry partnerships, and employment, General Secretary and President Lam added.

Under the banner theme of "Innovating Mindsets – Driving Strong Transitions – Delivering Substantive Results", the 2026–2027 academic year not only embarks on a new learning journey for millions of students but also signifies a decisive shift from policy formulation to execution, bringing measurable transformations to every school, classroom, and learner nationwide./.

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#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #2026–2027 academic year #Ministry of Education and Training #Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW #education sector
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