Around 500 delegates to attend 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Around 500 delegates, including nearly 40 delegations from international localities and partners of Ho Chi Minh City, will attend the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (FD 2026) next week.



Speaking at a press conference on September 4, organisers said the Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2026 is organised by the municipal People’s Committee from September 10-12 in Vung Tau ward.



Focusing on local-level external relations, it would provide a platform for local authorities, experts and businesses to share governance experience, exchange advanced development models, and promote cooperation in science and technology, innovation, investment, trade and human resource development.



Through substantive dialogue and networking activities, the event aims to mobilise high-quality resources, promote innovation, enhance the city’s competitiveness and contribute to its goals of rapid and sustainable development, while fostering long-term cooperation mechanisms between Ho Chi Minh City and international partners.



A key event will be a mayors’ conference on September 11 morning, bringing together leaders of domestic and international localities to hold in-depth discussions on the proactive role of local administrations within the broader framework of national foreign policy, contributing to the shaping of international cooperation policies.



The first thematic session will focus on solutions for strengthening the role of local institutions in encouraging businesses to invest in research and development (R&D) and turn innovation outcomes into commercial products. The session will also explore ways to shorten the journey from research to market and establish concrete cooperation mechanisms among localities in Ho Chi Minh City’s friendship network.



The second thematic session will address the urgent need for cooperation in developing green seaports, examining the role of local authorities in connecting supply chains and meeting new-generation sustainability standards. Discussions will also cover the possibility of establishing a city-level multilateral cooperation mechanism to share data, enhance competitiveness and ensure consistent environmental standards across global supply chains.



The dialogue programme will also feature bilateral meetings on the sidelines, public diplomacy activities, and visits to production and economic models, prominent tourist destinations and traditional cultural heritage sites.



The dialogue was first held in 2022 under a theme of adaptation for recovery and development, attracting representatives from 24 international localities. The second edition on industrial transformation took place in 2024, with delegates from 35 international localities taking part./.

VNA