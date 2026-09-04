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Lao media spotlight enduring value of Vietnam's August Revolution

Through this victory, the Vietnamese people not only secured national independence but also affirmed their position and development path in the course of modern world history, the Lao newspapers stressed.

A post from the official Facebook page of the Pathet Lao newspaper. (Photo: Screenshot)
A post from the official Facebook page of the Pathet Lao newspaper. (Photo: Screenshot)

​Vientiane (VNA) – The lessons of Vietnam's August Revolution in 1945 retain strong theoretical and practical value as the country enters a new era, according to editorials published by the Pathet Lao newspaper of the Lao News Agency and Laophattana News on September 2–3.

The editorials highlighted the significance of the August Revolution and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam on September 2, 1945.

They attributed the success of the August Revolution to the combination of a favourable historical opportunity, thorough preparations, and the sound, flexible leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by President Ho Chi Minh.

The victory marked a major advance for the Vietnamese revolution, opening a new era of national independence and freedom, in which working people gained state power and became masters of their country and destiny. It also laid an important foundation for subsequent revolutionary victories.

The Lao newspapers noted that the August Revolution carried not only profound significance for Vietnam but also international importance, inspiring colonised and oppressed peoples worldwide to fight for independence, freedom, democracy and social progress.

Through this victory, the Vietnamese people not only secured national independence but also affirmed their position and development path in the course of modern world history, they stressed.

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Lao media spotlight enduring value of Vietnam's August Revolution (Photo: Screenshot)

As Vietnam enters a new era, the editorials highlighted major lessons from the revolution.

They stressed that the CPV’s leadership remains crucial, with Vietnam needing to uphold Ho Chi Minh Thought and stay steadfast in the goal of national independence associated with socialism. Amid complex domestic and international developments, the leadership and fighting capacity of the CPV continue to be decisive to the country’s revolutionary success.

They also highlighted the importance of recognising and seizing opportunities in a rapidly changing world. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, particularly artificial intelligence and digital technologies, is creating new avenues for development, making it essential for Vietnam to promptly grasp opportunities and master and apply science and technology for national development.

Another key lesson is the importance of promoting unity by fostering patriotism, great national solidarity and the aspiration for independence and freedom. This lesson stems from President Ho Chi Minh’s people-centred approach, they said.

To promote the role and strength of the people in the current cause of renewal and national development, the CPV stresses the need to maintain close ties between the Party and the people and effectively implement the principle that “the people know, discuss, act, inspect, supervise and benefit,” the newspapers said.

At the same time, Vietnam upholds independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening in politics, economy, defence and foreign affairs, while determining its own development and national defence strategies and selectively drawing on international experience suited to its circumstances, they added./.

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