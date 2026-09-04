Politics

Vietnam promotes economic diplomacy, seeks deeper cooperation with US

Vietnam is accelerating its green transition through renewable energy development, efficient energy use, greener production and supply chains, green transport, sustainable agriculture and a circular economy. Vietnam hopes US partners will contribute not only investment but also technology, management expertise, human resource training and support in enhancing implementation capacity.

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview with the 5WH platform (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview with the 5WH platform (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in the US has intensified external information activities, introducing Vietnam’s achievements, development orientations and cooperation opportunities to US partners, businesses and people.

In an interview with the 5WH platform, Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung affirmed that Vietnam remains one of Asia’s most dynamic economies. In the first six months of 2026, the country’s GDP grew 8.18%, the highest first-half growth rate in 16 years. Industry, construction and services continued to be major growth drivers, while domestic consumption, investment and FDI attraction maintained positive momentum.

The ambassador said Vietnam is transforming its growth model towards greater reliance on productivity, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and institutional reform.

The country aims to maintain its position as a competitive manufacturing hub while increasing domestic value added, promoting research and development, developing supporting industries, training high-quality human resources and strengthening linkages between FDI enterprises and Vietnamese businesses.

Dung highlighted that Vietnam-US relations have made significant progress, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Positive political ties, regular dialogue at all levels and mutual respect based on agreed principles have laid a foundation of trust for bilateral cooperation to become deeper, more substantive and stable.

Building on this foundation, cooperation in economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, healthcare, war legacy settlement and people-to-people exchanges continues to advance, further strengthening intertwined interests between the two countries. Strong political relations have created favourable conditions for both sides to enhance dialogue, address issues of shared concern and build long-term cooperation frameworks capable of adapting to regional and global changes.

Against this backdrop, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US continues to consider economic diplomacy a key focus, connecting Vietnam’s development needs with US strengths in technology, capital, governance, research and development, and training, while supporting partners from both sides in exploring mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.

Priority areas include transport infrastructure and logistics, energy, power grids, energy storage, digital infrastructure, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, advanced electronics, data centres, biotechnology, healthcare, education and training, financial services and high-tech agriculture.

In these fields, Vietnam seeks to attract projects with advanced technology, high added value and strong spillover effects, linking investment with technology transfer, supporting industry development, human resource training and deeper integration with domestic enterprises.

The ambassador also stressed that Vietnam is accelerating its green transition through renewable energy development, efficient energy use, greener production and supply chains, green transport, sustainable agriculture and a circular economy. Vietnam hopes US partners will contribute not only investment but also technology, management expertise, human resource training and support in enhancing implementation capacity.

He pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy in the US will continue to serve as a bridge connecting Vietnam’s development priorities with US businesses, investment funds, financial institutions and research organisations. Through these efforts, it aims to translate the strong political foundation between the two countries into practical cooperation opportunities, contributing to Vietnam’s strategic breakthroughs in infrastructure, technology, innovation, green transition and human resources development, added the diplomat./.

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