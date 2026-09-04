Vietnamese farm produce expands presence in Russian retail market

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese agricultural products and tropical fruits are expanding within distribution channels in the Russian market through the online and physical outlets of the METRO Cash & Carry Russia hypermarket chain.

According to the chain’s official e-commerce platform, Vietnamese products are currently classified as premium imported goods and sold at relatively high prices. Coconut with a straw is listed at an average of 389 RUB (about 4.5 USD) per 900g fruit, while rambutan is priced at 549 RUB per 250g tray. Vietnamese red-flesh dragon fruit and guava have also been listed on METRO’s online platform.

Besides fresh produce transported by air, processed fruit products are also available. IQF (Individual Quick Frozen) diced mango is priced at 239-259 RUB per 300g bag, while an IQF mixed-fruit product containing mango, banana and red dragon fruit is listed at 369 RUB per 300g bag.

In Russia, METRO mainly serves business customers, particularly those in the food service, restaurant and hotel sectors.

Previously, the Vietnam Trade Office in Russia held a working session with METRO Cash & Carry Russia's procurement and development unit. The chain said it has strong demand for fresh tropical fruits, as well as lemons, oranges and grapefruit for the Russian market.

It also outlined several requirements, including deferred payment terms depending on the products; consistent quality standards; packaging and preservation processes meeting Russian export requirements; and professionally operated production facilities and warehouses capable of meeting delivery commitments.

The stable presence of the Vietnamese agricultural products on the chain’s online shelves therefore demonstrates Vietnamese suppliers’ ability to meet Russia’s stringent requirements on industrial packaging and plant quarantine.

METRO is also applying trade discounts of 10-15% to bulk purchases of agricultural products to stimulate wholesale consumption.

Trade statistics show that since the Vietnam-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement took effect, the structure of Vietnam’s agricultural and aquatic product exports to Russia has shifted from raw materials to branded products distributed directly to consumers through major local retail chains./.

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