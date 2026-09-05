Cambodia freezes over 300 mln USD in anti-cybercrime campaign

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian authorities have frozen over 300 million USD in bank accounts linked to cybercrime, while other assets have been confiscated, the Commission for Combating Online Scams (CCOS) said in a report, according to the Khmer Times.

The report details the national campaign against online scams from July 2025 to August 2026, highlighting efforts to disrupt scam networks, freeze illicit assets and bring suspects to court.

Authorities said the asset freezes aim to sever financial flows and criminal proceeds. Judicial proceedings are underway, with 446 cases involving 3,927 accused individuals from 29 nationalities sent to court, including alleged ringleaders and accomplices.

Nearly 30,000 suspects of 39 nationalities were detained during the campaign, while authorities rescued and repatriated more than 22,000 foreign nationals from 38 countries.

Action was taken against 27 casinos linked to technology-related fraud, resulting in 18 license revocations and nine suspensions. Inspections into casinos involved in illegal gambling and sports betting are ongoing./.