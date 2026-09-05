World

Cambodia freezes over 300 mln USD in anti-cybercrime campaign

The report details the national campaign against online scams from July 2025 to August 2026, highlighting efforts to disrupt scam networks, freeze illicit assets and bring suspects to court.

A building used for online scam operations in Poipet city, Cambodia (Photo: AKP/VNA)
A building used for online scam operations in Poipet city, Cambodia (Photo: AKP/VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian authorities have frozen over 300 million USD in bank accounts linked to cybercrime, while other assets have been confiscated, the Commission for Combating Online Scams (CCOS) said in a report, according to the Khmer Times.

The report details the national campaign against online scams from July 2025 to August 2026, highlighting efforts to disrupt scam networks, freeze illicit assets and bring suspects to court.

Authorities said the asset freezes aim to sever financial flows and criminal proceeds. Judicial proceedings are underway, with 446 cases involving 3,927 accused individuals from 29 nationalities sent to court, including alleged ringleaders and accomplices.

Nearly 30,000 suspects of 39 nationalities were detained during the campaign, while authorities rescued and repatriated more than 22,000 foreign nationals from 38 countries.

Action was taken against 27 casinos linked to technology-related fraud, resulting in 18 license revocations and nine suspensions. Inspections into casinos involved in illegal gambling and sports betting are ongoing./.

VNA
#Commission for Combating Online Scams #Cambodia #cybercrime #online scams Cambodia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Cambodia cracks down on over 700 large-scale online scam centres

Cambodia cracks down on over 700 large-scale online scam centres

From July 2025 to August 20, 2026, specialised authorities in Cambodia inspected 793 suspected locations and raided 624 facilities. They also dealt with 27 casinos, permanently revoking the licences of 18 and suspending the operations of the remaining nine.

Cambodia warns of new social media scam

Cambodia warns of new social media scam

The regulator advised users not to pay for account-protection services, share passwords or OTPs, or grant administrator access to strangers. Users should also avoid clicking suspicious links, enable two-factor authentication and grant administrator privileges only to trusted individuals.

Authorities in Banteay Meanchey province raids a building used for online fraud in Poipet city, arresting more than 270 people and seizing a large amount of evidence in July (Photo: AKP/VNA)

Cambodia proposes life imprisonment for leaders of online scam networks

A 2024 report by the United States Institute of Peace estimated that illicit revenues from online scams in Cambodia could exceed 12.5 billion USD annually, equivalent to roughly half of the country’s GDP. Prime Minister Hun Manet has previously said the scam centres are seriously damaging Cambodia’s economy and international image, pledging to “clean up” the problem.

See more

A cargo port in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia. (Photo: Getty Images/VNA)

Malaysia, Indonesia seek to lift two-way trade

Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said improved trade facilitation could substantially increase transaction volume, with the Border Trade Agreement playing an important role in facilitating economic activities.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (fifth from right) and Vietnamese Consul General in Mumbai Le Quang Bien (sixth from right) at the flight route inauguration ceremony (Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy in India)

Indian airline launches direct Mumbai–Hanoi route

The new route operates four flights a week and is the first direct Mumbai–Hanoi service operated by an Indian airline. Hanoi has become Akasa Air’s seventh international destination and its second destination in Southeast Asia, after Phuket, Thailand.

A post on the official Facebook page of the Pathet Lao newspaper. (Photo: Screenshot)

Lao newspaper hails Vietnam’s National Day as glorious historic milestone

Pathet Lao described the past 81 years as a journey marked by hardships and challenges, but also immense pride. From the prolonged struggle for national independence and reunification to national construction and development in peacetime, Vietnam has steadily strengthened its potential, capacity, position, and prestige in the international arena.

The article by Pedro Gellert (Photo: Screenshot)

Mexican newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s transformation after four decades

Pedro Gellert wrote in a September 1 article for Regeneración, the political news outlet of Mexico’s ruling National Regeneration Movement, that Vietnam’s socialist-oriented development drive stands out for its progress. The piece, timed to Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), highlights 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) process.

Gildas Tréguier, Secretary-General of the France-Vietnam Health Federation (Photo published by VNA)

French doctor’s 40-year view of Vietnam’s economic rise

Gildas Tréguier's involvement with Vietnam began in 1988 and became central to his career. Over four decades, he has engaged in successive phases of the “Born and Raised in Vietnam” programme, run by APPEL, GHBS, and partners, including Lorient city and Brittany region. He has also worked with the FSFV, established in 2015, for more than a decade.

Cao Thanh Dinh, founder and CEO of ANPz Co. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution harnesses OV resources through substantive projects

The Politburo’s Resolution 23-NQ/TW has introduced a range of new viewpoints, goals and measures aimed at building a united, deeply integrated and sustainably developing overseas Vietnamese (OV) community, while effectively harnessing its resources for national development and global engagement.

Indonesia, US kick off Super Garuda Shield 2026

Indonesia, US kick off Super Garuda Shield 2026

According to a release by the US Embassy & Consulates in Indonesia, the two-week combined and joint military exercise running until September 11 will take place in multiple locations, including Bandung, Baturaja, Lampung, and North Kalimantan.

Cambodia, Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation in cross-border payments

Cambodia, Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation in cross-border payments

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two central banks through the exchange of knowledge and experience in four key areas including the development of digital payment and settlement systems, monetary policy and monitoring of macroeconomic conditions, improvement of the financial environment and financial knowledge, and management of economic and monetary museums.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the workshop (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam voices concerns over future of traditional media at ASEAN workshop

In his speech, Long outlined challenges related to policy, human resources, technological gaps and platforms, economic factors, and new issues arising from AI. He also introduced the VNA's solutions to address the challenges of digital transformation and shared VietnamPlus' experience in adapting to the digital environment.

A view of the groundbreaking ceremony of the waste-to-energy (PSEL) facility in Bekasi city (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia breaks ground on waste-to-energy plant

The project is the second PSEL facility undertaken by investment management agency Danantara Indonesia, following the PSEL project in Bali, construction of which began in July. It is part of the environmentally friendly waste treatment programme under Presidential Decree No. 109/2025.

Politburo member, Standing member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu (standing) and Singaporean Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing co-chair the first Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore media highlight outcomes of key Vietnamese leader’s visit

The Straits Times highlighted the two countries’ agreement to deepen leadership exchanges and expand technology cooperation, reached within the framework of the dialogue on August 25. The two sides also issued a Joint Statement on Vietnam-Singapore Technology Connectivity Strategy.