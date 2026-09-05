Vietnam, Myanmar to substantively foster Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing agreed to advance their countries’ Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership in a more substantive manner during talks in Hanoi on September 5.



Warmly welcoming the President and high-level delegation of Myanmar, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed the significance of their official visit, which takes place as the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership between the two countries are enjoying new strides.



He noted the trip helps enhance political trust and generate momentum for bilateral cooperation to develop in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, for the benefit of both peoples and the development of both nations, as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region.



The two leaders informed each other about the situation in their respective countries and discussed bilateral cooperation domains.



General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the Myanmar Government on the important results achieved under the leadership of President Min Aung Hlaing after five months in office.



Vietnam highly values the Myanmar Government’s efforts to promote stability, reconciliation, dialogue, economic development, security, safety, and the life quality of its people, he stated.



President Min Aung Hlaing congratulated Vietnam on its major socio-economic achievements, which have further affirmed the country’s international role, stature, and prestige, and expressed a desire to learn from its development experience.



He emphasised that Myanmar treasures the traditional friendship between the two countries and wishes to strengthen cooperation and optimise the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership with Vietnam.



The two leaders lauded their countries’ long-standing friendship, which have been built and nurtured by generations of leaders and peoples of both sides, and was elevated to a Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership in 2017.



They agreed to continue consolidating political trust by boosting high- and all-level mutual visits and meetings between their parties, states, governments, and parliaments, as well as people-to-people exchanges.



The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam stressed the need for both sides to promote and effectively leverage the existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, thus creating a stepping stone to substantively deepen bilateral relations in the new period.



Both host and guest concurred in effectively maintaining defence and security cooperation and turning it into a key pillar of bilateral ties. They agreed to expand collaboration in training, young officer exchanges, search and rescue, and disaster relief while enhancing information sharing and coordination in combating transnational, drug, human trafficking, high-tech, and online fraud crimes.



Both leaders reaffirmed their countries’ commitment not to allow any individual or organisation to use one country's territory to sabotage the other.



On economic, trade, and investment ties, they agreed that significant potential remains.



The Myanmar President pledged that his country will address difficulties and create a favourable environment for Vietnamese businesses to invest and operate stably in Myanmar over the long term.



He agreed to encourage cooperation expansion in areas of complementary strength and demand such as high-tech agriculture, food processing, telecommunications, information technology, digital transformation, energy, and transport infrastructure, as well as air connectivity and tourism.



President Min Aung Hlaing shared Myanmar’s interest in developing a digital government, promoting the digital economy, and upgrading telecom infrastructure, expressing his hope that Vietnamese enterprises will actively participate and expand cooperation with Myanmar counterparts in these domains.



The visiting leader spoke highly of bilateral cooperation in education, training, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. He proposed the two sides reinforce cultural ties and step up exchanges among people from various social strata, especially the youth, through student and lecturer exchange programmes, helping improve human resource quality for national development in each nation.



At the meeting, General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that Vietnam stands ready to share its development experience, particularly in ensuring economic security, fostering sustainable growth, maintaining macroeconomic stability, policymaking, managing socio-economic aspects, placing people at the centre of development, and capitalising on internal strength in tandem with active international integration to make use of external resources for national development.



Regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two leaders were unanimous in stepping up coordination at regional and international forums, including ASEAN and the Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.



President Min Aung Hlaing expressed gratitude for Vietnam’s consistent support for Myanmar in its nation-building and development process, as well as within ASEAN and other regional and international bodies.



Both sides underlined the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



They also agreed to increase discussions and experience sharing in strategic areas of the region, including transport infrastructure connectivity among Mekong sub-regional countries (including Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar), and the management and sustainable use of water resources.



The leaders agreed to direct relevant agencies to coordinate closely so that Myanmar successfully assumes the Chairmanship at the upcoming Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit hosted by Vietnam.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese and Myanmar leaders agreed to urge their countries’ ministries and sectors to actively implement the common perceptions reached during the visit, thereby ushering the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership into a new phase of deep, practical, and effective development to meet both peoples’ interests and aspirations while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in Southeast Asia and the larger region.



The Myanmar President invited General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse to visit Myanmar in 2027 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam–Myanmar Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership. The host leader appreciated the invitation and agreed that the visit will be arranged through the diplomatic channel./.