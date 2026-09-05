Politics

Top Vietnamese leader chairs welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar

The official visit to Vietnam by the President of Myanmar and his spouse is expected to open up opportunities to further strengthen the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership, particularly in the economy, trade, investment, science – technology, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples and expanding cooperation within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly chaired the official welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse Kyu Kyu Hla in Hanoi on the morning of September 5.

The Myanmar leader is paying an official visit to Vietnam from September 4 to 6.

Following the welcome ceremony, General Secretary and President To Lam held talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing.

vnanet-top-vietnamese-leader-chairs-welcome-ceremony-for-president-of-myanmar-2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Myanmar established diplomatic relations on May 28, 1975 and elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership in 2017.

Bilateral relations have been sustained and further developed across multiple fields, ranging from politics, the economy, trade, and investment to culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides have also actively coordinated within ASEAN and at multilateral forums, contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

Over the past 50 years, bilateral ties have achieved positive progress across all areas. Economic and trade cooperation, in particular, stands out as a bright spot. Several major Vietnamese enterprises, notably Viettel’s Mytel joint venture, THACO and BIDV, have operated successfully in Myanmar, making significant contributions to local economic development.

The countries have established the Vietnam–Myanmar Friendship Association and the Myanmar–Vietnam Friendship Association, serving as crucial bridges for people-to-people bonds.

The official visit to Vietnam by the President of Myanmar and his spouse takes place against the backdrop of flourishing bilateral relations. It is expected to open up opportunities to further strengthen the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership, particularly in the economy, trade, investment, science – technology, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples and expanding cooperation within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Myanmar #President of Myanmar #Min Aung Hlaing #Vietnam–Myanmar relations #Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership Myanmar Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo published by VNA)

Myanmar President’s Vietnam visit to give fresh impetus to bilateral ties

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to cooperation with Myanmar and supports its socio-economic development and national reconciliation. Myanmar, for its part, values Vietnam’s development achievements and prioritises strengthening the Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership, while facilitating Vietnamese businesses’ investment and operations in the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Myanmar seek breakthroughs in economic cooperation

Determined to give a strong boost to economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two sides agreed to convene the 11th meeting of the Joint Trade Sub-Committee soon to promptly address difficulties, discuss cooperation measures and work towards their target of increasing bilateral trade to 1 billion USD.

See more

A view of the press conference on September 4 on the upcoming Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Around 500 delegates to attend 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue

Focusing on local-level external relations, it would provide a platform for local authorities, experts and businesses to share governance experience, exchange advanced development models, and promote cooperation in science and technology, innovation, investment, trade and human resource development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet at their meeting on September 4 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives outgoing French Ambassador

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with France, its first comprehensive strategic partner in the European Union.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia believes in new milestone of bilateral ties

The visit signals that both Vietnam and Russia attach great importance to their friendly cooperation, reflecting the aspirations and political will of their leaders and people to inherit and carry forward their long-standing traditional friendship, while sharing a strong determination to consolidate and deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top leader and spouse to visit Russia, France

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a state visit to Russia and an official visit to France, and attend the International Space Summit in Paris from September 7 to 12.

British researcher Kyril Whittaker (Photo publish by VNA)

Vietnam has three key factors to turn policies into reality: British scholar

Vietnam is well known for its beautiful natural scenery, and the closeness with which many people live side by side with nature. Even in big cities, one can see cafes which build themselves around fish habitats, or create a green oasis in the middle of an urban area, said British researcher of Vietnamese politics and history Kyril Whittaker.

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse are welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on September 4, beginning their three-day official visit to Vietnam. The visit holds great importance, contributing to consolidating the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperative partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar, strengthening political trust, and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

At the meeting between Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Aysen Sergeyevich Nikolayev, Head of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) of Russia on September 3 (Photo: VNA)

New avenues for Vietnam-Russia cooperation

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, while highly appreciating Sakha (Yakutia)’s interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird stressed the importance of translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible results for both countries. She cited General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Australia earlier in August as the perfect example of a substantive and outcomes-focused high-level visit.

Representatives of the Communist Party of Belarus attend the reception in Minsk on September 2 to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026). (Photo: Published by VNA)

Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Belarus

The reception featured Vietnamese songs and dances performed by children from Vietnamese-language classes and Vietnamese students. Members of the Vietnamese community also introduced traditional Vietnamese cuisine to international guests.

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview with the 5WH platform (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes economic diplomacy, seeks deeper cooperation with US

Vietnam is accelerating its green transition through renewable energy development, efficient energy use, greener production and supply chains, green transport, sustainable agriculture and a circular economy. Vietnam hopes US partners will contribute not only investment but also technology, management expertise, human resource training and support in enhancing implementation capacity.

Foreign leaders send congratulations to Vietnam on 81st National Day

Foreign leaders send congratulations to Vietnam on 81st National Day

On the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), leaders of India, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Brunei and Myanmar, as well as the United Nations, have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese Party and State leaders.