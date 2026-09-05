UNESCO, countries welcome Vietnam-led cultural initiative

Paris (VNA) – Shortly after the UN General Assembly’s September 4 plenary session adopted a resolution proclaiming 2027–2036 as the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, an initiative promoted by a core group comprising Vietnam, Cyprus, Italy, Laos, Qatar, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, UNESCO leaders and representatives of many member states of this organisation have welcomed the significant development.



In a post on X, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany hailed the UN General Assembly’s proclamation of the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development (2027–2036), thanking Vietnam for promoting the initiative, as well as all co-sponsoring countries, members of the core group and the Group of Friends for Culture at the UN for their support.



The UNESCO Director-General said that over the next 10 years, culture must not only be recognised but also funded, protected and placed at the heart of how societies shape the future. He affirmed that UNESCO stands ready to lead this work for culture, sustainable development and people everywhere.



President of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference Khondker Talha also welcomed the UN General Assembly’s launch of the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development (2027–2036). He described it as an important milestone for UNESCO, which will lead the implementation of the Decade.



He said culture lies at the heart of our identity and, in many ways, defines who we are. Cultural diversity, he added, is a source of humanity’s beauty and strength.



Nayef Al-Fayez, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture, also delivered a recorded video message welcoming the event. He stressed that the launch of the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development is a memorable milestone.



He recognised Vietnam’s vision and leadership in turning the initiative into an international commitment while expressing appreciation for Vietnam and all member states that have joined in supporting the commitment.



According to Al-Fayez, the Decade is being launched at a meaningful time as the international community looks beyond 2030 and has a unique opportunity to reaffirm the rightful place of culture at the heart of sustainable development.



The UNESCO Assistant Director-General affirmed that UNESCO is ready to take the lead in the collective mission of implementing the initiative, working with member states, the UN system, partners, cultural practitioners and other stakeholders to translate the ambition of the Decade into concrete action.



Immediately after the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution, numerous ambassadors and permanent representatives of countries to UNESCO sent congratulatory messages to Vietnam, with several delivering recorded video messages.



Cambodian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO Kosal Long sent a video message congratulating Vietnam and commending its role in initiating the draft resolution.



As one of the co-sponsors, Cambodia recognises culture as a “strategic pillar” that plays an important role in promoting social cohesion, cultural rights, innovation and resilience in the face of contemporary challenges.



Kosal Long stressed that the resolution provides a unique opportunity for humanity to harness culture to advance sustainable development, address complex global challenges and build a safe and prosperous future for all.



Cambodia is committed to continuing close coordination with Vietnam to promote international cooperation, capacity building, technical assistance, knowledge sharing and stronger partnerships, thereby enhancing the role of culture in sustainable development in both countries, he added.



French Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ahlem Gharbi also sent a video message expressing strong support for the initiative and saying that France is pleased to co-sponsor the resolution.



She stressed that this is a major issue to which both France and UNESCO are strongly committed. The ambassador extended her congratulations to Vietnam and to Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Nguyen Thi Van Anh.



Indian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO Vishal V. Sharm sent a video message welcoming the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution.



He particularly commended Vietnam’s diplomatic coordination and leadership in advancing the initiative and turning an idea into a shared consensus, first through its adoption at UNESCO and subsequently its submission to the UN General Assembly.



According to the Indian diplomat, Vietnam’s view that culture is not a supporting factor but a foundation of development, as well as a source of identity, resilience and innovation, has made an important contribution to this process.



He affirmed that with its strengths in civilisational heritage, heritage preservation, development of the creative economy and South–South cooperation, India will work closely with UNESCO and member states to contribute to tangible outcomes during the Decade.



Portuguese Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO Rosa Batoreu also sent a video message, highlighting the role of culture in peace and development. She said culture is not merely a supporting factor but one of the essential foundations of development and peace.



She also noted the growing economic potential of cultural and creative industries in driving innovation and growth.



The ambassador held that the 2027–2036 International Decade represents an important opportunity to place culture at the centre of sustainable development, alongside its social, economic and environmental dimensions, enabling culture to play a proactive role in shaping the future.



For her part, Vietnamese Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO Nguyen Thi Van Anh said she had long looked forward to the moment and is extremely happy and moved that the initiative has been adopted by the UN General Assembly.



The adoption means that the proposal put forward by the UNESCO General Conference in November 2025 to launch the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development has received UN support.



Anh underscored the role of Vietnam and other members of the core group in New York in mobilising UN support for the initiative.



The initiative not only opens a new chapter in promoting the role of culture globally but also marks an important step in Vietnam’s journey of proactively contributing to and shaping the multilateral agenda, for the benefit of both Vietnam and the international community, she noted.



As UNESCO will lead the implementation of the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, Anh said that in the coming period, based on the Party and State’s guidelines and policies along with directions from competent domestic authorities, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to UNESCO in Paris will proactively and actively coordinate with UNESCO, countries and other partners to turn the commitment into action and bring culture into policy decisions for peace and sustainable development around the world./.

VNA