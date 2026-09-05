More congratulations extended to Vietnam on 81st National Day

Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Belarus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Ukraine have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese Party and State leaders on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).



President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, while Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb offered congratulations to Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.



The Algerian leaders extended warm congratulations to the Vietnamese leaders and people and expressed their delight at the development of the two countries’ long-standing friendship, cooperation and solidarity. They affirmed their readiness to closely coordinate with Vietnamese leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties across all fields and deepen the Strategic Partnership established in 2025, meeting the aspirations and interests of the two peoples.



President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary and President Lam, while PM Ali Asadov sent one to PM Hung.



The Azerbaijani leaders affirmed their appreciation of the friendship, trust and Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Azerbaijan, saying the two countries have favourable opportunities to expand cooperation in various areas, particularly the economy, trade, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.



They noted that General Secretary Lam’s state visit to Azerbaijan in 2025 heralded an important new phase in bilateral relations. They expressed confidence that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow strongly, contributing to the prosperity and interests of their peoples.



Meanwhile, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary and President Lam. PM Alexander Turchin and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko respectively sent letters of congratulations to PM Hung and President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.



The Belarusian leaders affirmed their appreciation of the Vietnam–Belarus Strategic Partnership and spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements and development. They also noted that bilateral cooperation has become increasingly practical and effective.



They expressed confidence that the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries will bring bilateral cooperation to a new level, while calling for the promotion of new projects and initiatives in trade, investment, science – technology, and humanitarian affairs. They also asked for continued inter-parliamentary dialogue and mutual support in the international arena for the benefit of the two peoples.



President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova offered congratulations to General Secretary and President Lam, and PM Rumen Radev did the same to PM Hung.



In their letters, the Bulgarian leaders conveyed their warm congratulations to General Secretary and President Lam, PM Hung and the Vietnamese people, wishing Vietnam greater prosperity. They voiced satisfaction at the positive development of bilateral relations, which have been elevated to a Strategic Partnership.



They underscored the importance of the Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, a trusted partner in Southeast Asia, describing the partnership as a shared achievement that opens a new strategic phase and creates opportunities to promote and deepen cooperation in priority areas.



On this occasion, President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary and President Lam, and PM Andrej Babis sent one to his Vietnamese counterpart.



In their messages, the Czech leaders hailed the traditional friendship between the two countries. They voiced their confidence and wish that bilateral relations will continue to be strengthened in all areas of mutual interest as in line with the two countries' Strategic Partnership.



In a congratulatory message to General Secretary and President Lam, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi conveyed sincere greetings to the Vietnamese leaders and people. He affirmed his deep appreciation of the special Vietnam–Egypt relationship and expressed his wish to continue expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest and consolidating bilateral ties for the common benefit of the two peoples.



Extending his congratulations to Vietnam’s top leader, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella affirmed that Vietnam–Italy relations, built on friendship and mutual trust over more than five decades, are entering a period of significant development, opening up new opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.



He said he is confident that this positive momentum will continue, benefiting the peoples of both countries and contributing to a peaceful, stable and prosperous international order.



President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary and President Lam, describing Vietnam’s National Day as a bright symbol of the country’s solidarity, creativity and steadfastness in pursuing sustainable development and prosperity. He wished Vietnam further success in implementing its development policies and affirmed his desire to develop the Kazakhstan–Vietnam Strategic Partnership.



In his congratulatory message to General Secretary and President Lam, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands extended congratulations and best wishes to the Vietnamese people.



President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary and President Lam, while PM Robert Fico and Speaker of the National Council Richard Rasi sent congratulatory messages to PM Hung and NA President Man, respectively.



The Slovak leaders spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and its active role in promoting peace, cooperation and multilateralism, which has significantly contributed to sustainable development and stability regionally and globally.



They affirmed that they attach importance to the traditional friendship and Strategic Partnership between the two countries, and wish to further expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.



In a congratulatory message to General Secretary and President Lam, President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin affirmed his high regard for the time-tested friendship with Vietnam, which is founded on a shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity.



He highlighted the completion of negotiations on a free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Vietnam as an important step towards deepening economic ties, reflecting the two sides’ shared determination to build a sustainable and resilient partnership.



President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Vice President, PM and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Vice President, Deputy PM and Chairman of the Presidential Court Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent congratulatory messages to General Secretary and President Lam. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also offered congratulations to PM Hung.



In their messages, the UAE leaders extended sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Vietnamese leaders, wishing them good health and happiness and Vietnam continued development and prosperity.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary and President Lam, while PM Sergii Koretskyi did the same to PM Hung.



In their letters, the Ukrainian leaders recognised Vietnam’s important achievements in sustainable economic development, national position enhancement and promotion of its role on the international stage, describing Vietnam as an important partner of Ukraine in Southeast Asia.



They expressed confidence that Vietnam’s dynamic development will create new opportunities to further intensify cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and economic relations, building on the progress in bilateral trade and the potential for cooperation between the two countries.



On the occasion, the foreign ministers from Algeria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bhutan, Bulgaria, Chile, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Slovakia, Ukraine and Venezuela also sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung./.

VNA