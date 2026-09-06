Politics

NA President meets Vietnamese community in RoK

The NA President called on Vietnamese people in the RoK to continue strengthening solidarity, abiding by local laws, and contributing to the host country and bilateral ties, while preserving the Vietnamese language, national cultural identity and traditions.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse meet with Vietnamese Embassy officials and staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea in Seoul on September 6. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse meet with Vietnamese Embassy officials and staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea in Seoul on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and his spouse met with Vietnamese Embassy officials and staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Seoul on September 6, as part of his official visit to the country.

NA President Man lauded their efforts to build a united and stable community, contribute to the host country and maintain strong ties with the homeland. He highlighted its increasingly important role in bilateral relations, noting that it is one of the largest Vietnamese communities overseas.

Briefing the participants on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, he said the economy grew by about 8.18% in the first half of 2026, while total import-export turnover reached about 770 billion USD in the first eight months. Social security policies have also been implemented comprehensively to better support disadvantaged groups.

He stressed that Vietnam is continuing efforts to build a clean and strong Party and political system, streamline the organisational apparatus and improve its efficiency, maintain national defence and security, and strengthen external relations and international integration.

The top legislator affirmed that these achievements have been made possible in part by contributions from more than 6 million Vietnamese people abroad, including those in the RoK. He underlined their important role in helping Vietnam achieve its goals of becoming a developing country with upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

Regarding Vietnam - RoK relations, NA President Man said bilateral ties have developed strongly across politics, trade, investment, culture, defence and security. The RoK is Vietnam’s largest foreign direct investor, second-largest development cooperation and tourism partner, and third-largest trade partner.

He noted that substantial room remains for collaboration, particularly in high-tech and high-value-added sectors. Korean businesses and conglomerates are showing interest in investment in nuclear power, energy, high-speed rail and large-scale infrastructure projects.

vnanet-gap-go.jpg
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (C) and his spouse meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea in Seoul on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

To further enhance the effectiveness of Korean investment, Vietnam should focus on technology transfer, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, intellectual property and high-quality human resources, he said, adding that the two sides should work toward supply chains with deeper participation by Vietnamese enterprises, with Korean partners contributing capital, technology and management expertise while Vietnam leverages its production base, workforce and market.

He also said that technology development, supply chains, markets and the role of the Vietnamese community in the RoK should become key areas of parliamentary diplomacy.

Ambassador Vu Ho stated the 400,000-strong Vietnamese community in the RoK has continued to uphold solidarity and mutual support, preserve national identity, contribute to Vietnam’s nation building and safeguarding cause, and serve as a bridge between the two countries.

Representatives of the community pledged to continue complying with local laws, preserving the image and cultural identity of Vietnamese people, and contributing to the Vietnam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The top legislator said Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, issued by the Politburo on August 2, provides an important basis for the Government and NA to study and introduce policies supporting Vietnamese communities abroad. He noted that the community’s recommendations will provide valuable input for further policy development.

The NA President called on Vietnamese people in the RoK to continue strengthening solidarity, abiding by local laws, and contributing to the host country and bilateral ties, while preserving the Vietnamese language, national cultural identity and traditions and paying greater attention to educating younger generations./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man #official visit #Republic of Korea Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga arrive in Seoul on the afternoon of September 6 (local time), beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President begins official visit to RoK

The visit aims to promote parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, contributing to breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly by making effective use of the new pillar of science and technology collaboration.

Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and then-RoK National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary diplomacy helps strengthen Vietnam–RoK comprehensive strategic partnership

The official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man affirms the consistent importance that the Party, State and NA of Vietnam attach to the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is not only aimed at strengthening political trust, but also at discussing specific measures to translate high-level agreements into concrete outcomes.

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, leave Hanoi on September 6 for official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Mongolia. (Photo: VNA)

NA President departs for official visits to RoK, Mongolia

The visits affirm Vietnam's commitment and desire to further advance its comprehensive strategic partnership with the RoK and comprehensive partnership with Mongolia in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner.

See more

An overview of the meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a delegation of Japanese localities in Hue city on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

Local cooperation a distinctive feature of Vietnam-Japan relations: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasised that local collaboration is an important and distinctive feature of Vietnam-Japan relations, and that the Vietnamese Government considers it a practical and effective channel that contributes to the overall development of bilateral ties.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse, Kyu Kyu Hla, lay a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President concludes official visit to Vietnam

The visit contributes to strengthening political trust and creating momentum for increasingly substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, for the benefit of their peoples and development, while contributing to peace, stability and development in the region.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and their spouses in a joint photo with artists at the banquet in Hanoi on September 5 evening (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Myanmar cooperation to enjoy new, more substantive strides: Top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed firm belief that building on the fruitful outcomes of their talks and driven by the joint determination of both countries’ leaders and peoples, the Vietnam–Myanmar Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership will record new strides that are more comprehensive, effective, and substantive.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Lutfor Rahman on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives outgoing Bangladeshi ambassador

Reviewing bilateral ties over the ambassador's tenure, General Secretary and President To Lam noted that more than 50 years since diplomatic relations were established, Vietnam–Bangladesh ties have continued to develop steadily, with high political trust and mutual support at regional and international forums.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) meets with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung meets with Myanmar President

The two leaders pledged to push for the early resumption of key cooperation mechanisms such as the joint sub-committee on trade cooperation, the security dialogue, and the joint working group on bilateral defence cooperation, thereby creating new momentum for the Vietnam–Myanmar Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam seeks fresh momentum for relations with RoK, Mongolia

The trips, scheduled for September 6–11, are significant to implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, while concretising the orientations and agreements reached by Vietnam's senior leaders with the two partners.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Fresh momentum for Vietnam’s cooperation with RoK, Mongolia

The NA leader’s official visits to the RoK and Mongolia are expected to be resounding successes, ushering in a new phase of development that is stronger, more substantive, and more enduring, thereby meeting the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of all three nations.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary leader hosts Myanmar President in Hanoi

Both host and guest agreed that parliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in bilateral relations, helping consolidate political trust, promote and oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, and thereby make a positive contribution to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader chairs welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar

The official visit to Vietnam by the President of Myanmar and his spouse is expected to open up opportunities to further strengthen the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership, particularly in the economy, trade, investment, science – technology, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples and expanding cooperation within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

A view of the press conference on September 4 on the upcoming Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Around 500 delegates to attend 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue

Focusing on local-level external relations, it would provide a platform for local authorities, experts and businesses to share governance experience, exchange advanced development models, and promote cooperation in science and technology, innovation, investment, trade and human resource development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet at their meeting on September 4 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives outgoing French Ambassador

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with France, its first comprehensive strategic partner in the European Union.