Politics

NA President calls for more contributions from Vietnam innovation network, experts in RoK

The top legislator called on the Vietnam Innovation Network and experts in the RoK to share and transfer knowledge and international experience, particularly the RoK’s experience in developing, mastering and commercialising technology.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man meets with members of the Vietnam Innovation Network in Seoul on September 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man meets with members of the Vietnam Innovation Network in Seoul on September 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with members of the Vietnam Innovation Network and Vietnamese experts in the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Seoul on September 6 as part of his official visit to the East Asian country.

Addressing the meeting, NA President Man said major orientations and policies of the Party and State, including Politburo resolutions and policies on renewing the development model and overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs, have created an important foundation for mobilising resources both at home and abroad, contributing to achieving the goal of making Vietnam a developed, high-income country by 2045.

He noted that Vietnam is among the few countries in the world to have enacted a dedicated law on artificial intelligence (AI), while promoting AI education from schools and universities to the wider population.

The NA has also renewed its approach, accelerated digital transformation and applied AI in lawmaking, he said. As a result, a number of laws and resolutions have been adopted to remove institutional bottlenecks, unleash resources and promote socio-economic development.

Vietnam prioritises the development of domestic computing and data infrastructure, investments in green data centres and the construction of national data infrastructure, while treating data as a vital resource for AI development. The country encourages major domestic technology companies to develop AI solutions tailored to its cultural, legal and administrative context.

The top legislator called on the Vietnam Innovation Network and experts in the RoK to share and transfer knowledge and international experience, particularly the RoK’s experience in developing, mastering and commercialising technology.

He affirmed that the legislature will continue to build a modern and enabling legal framework and strengthen oversight of the implementation of laws, particularly those concerning science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

NA President Man urged the network and experts to coordinate closely with domestic agencies to identify priority areas and key issues requiring solutions. He said the meeting opened up new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in strategic technologies, contributing to innovation, competitiveness and new growth drivers.

Network members shared experience and proposed solutions to develop strategic economic sectors. They called for focused, long-term investment in priority technologies such as AI, semiconductors, robotics, biotechnology, environmental technology and new energy, alongside national programmes with five- and ten-year goals involving the State, universities, research institutes and businesses.

They also proposed mechanisms to commercialise research results, reform research and development (R&D) funding and evaluation mechanisms, and allow for controlled scientific risks.

Established in 2019 under the sponsorship of the National Innovation Centre (NIC), the Vietnam Innovation Network now has 15 member networks in 22 countries and territories, bringing together more than 2,000 experts, scientists, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, engineers and senior managers./.


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