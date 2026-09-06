Business

Farm produce goes online, opening wider market access

With abundant agricultural resources, localities across Vietnam have favourable conditions to expand markets through e-commerce.

Livestreams, videos and social media are becoming “online stores” that connect farm produce directly with consumers. (Photo: thoibaotaichinh.vn)
Livestreams, videos and social media are becoming “online stores” that connect farm produce directly with consumers. (Photo: thoibaotaichinh.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Livestreams, videos and social media are increasingly serving as “online shops” that connect agricultural products directly from farms to consumers. Bringing farm produce into the digital marketplace not only broadens sales channels but also enables producers to promote their products, build brands and gradually master new ways of doing business.

From farms and fields to consumers through livestreams

With abundant agricultural resources, localities across Vietnam have favourable conditions to expand markets through e-commerce. Many producers have turned to Facebook, YouTube, Shopee and TikTok Shop to showcase and sell their products, with online sales increasingly demonstrating strong potential.

In Hanoi, the communes of Da Phuc and Hoa Xa have organised livestreams to promote and sell OCOP (One Commune One Product) items and local farm produce. A livestream in Da Phuc sold out 2,000 eggs from cordyceps-fed hens, 40 bags of lotus-scented tea and 11 litres of honey, generating 20 million VND (760 USD) in revenue. Meanwhile, a livestream in Hoa Xa featuring lotus tea, melons, rice, longan, guava and other farm products attracted more than 30,000 views and shares.

In Bach Thong commune, Thai Nguyen province, local officials joined livestreams to sell orchard produce. More than 2,000 melons from a local household were ordered by customers in a single morning.

Notably, on August 7-8, Hung Yen’s longan and other signature agricultural products were promoted and sold via TikTok livestreams. The first session on the evening of August 7 attracted more than 15,000 views, 50,000 interactions, and nearly 500 orders. Many KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders), KOCs (Key Opinion Consumers) and content creators, including Master Chef Minh Nhat, joined local producers, cooperatives and businesses. The initiative reflects a strong shift from conventional trade promotion to more effective use of digital platforms and e-commerce.

The experience of Nguyen Trieu plant nursery in Vinh Long province illustrates the potential of online sales. Owner Nguyen Pham Xuan Trieu said e-commerce has become the nursery’s main sales channel since 2019. It now offers around 150 products on Shopee and TikTok Shop. From just 5-10 orders a day initially, the business has recorded as many as 1,000-1,200 orders per day after investing in content production, livestreaming and product promotion.

Building an e-commerce ecosystem for farm produce

Experts say listing products on e-commerce platforms is only the first step in digital transformation. For businesses, cooperatives and households in rural areas, real value emerges when online presence translates into orders, revenue and expanded markets.

Nguyen Minh Duc, Deputy General Secretary of the Vietnam E-commerce Association, said digital platforms enable producers to reach customers nationwide and provide opportunities to tell deeper stories about their products, localities and production processes. Regular videos and livestreams can also strengthen engagement, build trust and establish local brands.

However, sustainable online sales require more than simply closing orders. Product quality and information, packaging, delivery, taxation, invoices and consumer rights must all be ensured, added Duc.

Phan Ai Chau, a senior customer manager at Nina Ecom Centre, said the effectiveness of a livestream depends not only on the number of orders but also on content preparation, product knowledge and the ability to convey the story behind each product. When these skills are mastered, livestreaming can become a powerful tool for building trust and expanding markets./.

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