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An Giang completes three key power projects for APEC 2027

The projects mark an important step in completing Phu Quoc’s power transmission network, supporting its socio-economic development and ensuring a safe, stable and reliable power supply for APEC 2027.

Power infrastructure facilities in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Power infrastructure facilities in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – Three key power projects on Phu Quoc special zone in the southern province of An Giang have been completed, strengthening Phu Quoc’s energy infrastructure ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027.

They include the 110kV Phu Quoc-Bac Phu Quoc transmission line, the 220kV Phu Quoc substation and the 110kV Phu Quoc-Nam Phu Quoc transmission line.

The three projects have a combined investment of nearly 2.17 trillion VND (83 million USD), funded by the Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC).

The 110kV Phu Quoc-Bac Phu Quoc line has an investment of nearly 353 billion VND and comprises two 20.7km circuits with 75 towers. The 110kV Phu Quoc-Nam Phu Quoc line costs 934 billion VND and consists of two 20km circuits and 79 towers, including 2.7km of underground cable.

Meanwhile, the 220kV Phu Quoc substation, costing more than 877 billion VND, is equipped with two 250MVA transformers and two 19km 220kV connection circuits, including 2.7km of underground cable.

According to Dao Hoa Binh, Deputy General Director of EVNSPC, the corporation mobilised maximum resources to accelerate construction, with close direction and support from leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and EVNSPC.

Notably, drones were used to deploy pilot wires during the cable-pulling stage, helping overcome difficulties posed by dense forests and residential land while significantly shortening construction time.

Once operational, the three projects will raise Phu Quoc’s total power supply capacity to 315 MVA, with expansion to 500 MVA, establish a ring network and meet the N-1 reliability standard.

The projects mark an important step in completing Phu Quoc’s power transmission network, supporting its socio-economic development and ensuring a safe, stable and reliable power supply for APEC 2027./.

VNA
#An Giang #APEC 2027 #power projects #Phu Quoc #Vietnam Electricity An Giang
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