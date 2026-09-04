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Hanoi moves to maintain appeal to FDI inflows

In the first eight months of 2026, the capital city attracted more than 3.7 billion USD in FDI, equivalent to 83% of the plan set for the year. Newly registered FDI exceeded 572 million USD across 450 projects, up 175.78% in project numbers and 209.46% in capital compared to the same period last year. Additional registered capital topped 492 million USD, while capital contributions and share purchases exceeded 2.6 billion USD.

A production line of Onaga Co., Ltd. (Japan) at HANSSIP (Photo: nhandan.vn)
A production line of Onaga Co., Ltd. (Japan) at HANSSIP (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi is seeking to sustain its appeal to foreign investors while shifting FDI towards higher-quality projects, mainly into technology, information and communications, services, and innovation.

Recently, N&G Vietnam – the investor of the Hanoi Southern Supporting Industrial Park (HANSSIP), had a working session with Inventec Group of Taiwan (China) - a leading global technology and original design manufacturer (ODM), to accelerate existing projects and explore expanded investment cooperation.

Inventec’s factory at HANSSIP is being built on schedule and is expected to enter operation soon, creating great demand for workers. The firm also needs accommodation for about 12,000 employees. The two sides discussed plans to develop dormitories and housing for experts, and to strengthen recruitment and vocational training to prepare a high-quality workforce for the factory.

N&G said the Government and Hanoi have introduced investment incentives for supporting-industry and high-tech manufacturing projects at HANSSIP, including land leases of up to 70 years and corporate income tax incentives for up to 15 years.

General Director of Samsung Vietnam Na Ki Hong said that after years of investment in Hanoi in manufacturing and research and development (R&D), Samsung hopes to further expand cooperation, contributing to improving the quality of investment attraction and promoting the transformation of the growth model in the capital.

According to the municipal Department of Finance, in the first eight months of 2026, the capital city attracted more than 3.7 billion USD in FDI, equivalent to 83% of the plan set for the year.

Newly registered FDI exceeded 572 million USD across 450 projects, up 175.78% in project numbers and 209.46% in capital compared to the same period last year. Additional registered capital topped 492 million USD, while capital contributions and share purchases exceeded 2.6 billion USD.

Hanoi is gradually reshaping its FDI structure towards higher quality, prioritising technology, innovation, digital services and R&D. Professional, scientific and technical activities led with about 2.24 billion USD, accounting for 60% of total FDI, largely from major capital contribution and share purchase deals.

Notably, disbursed FDI exceeded 1.3 billion USD, equivalent to 125.07% of the figure recorded in the same period in 2025 and 82% of this year’s target. Projects have generally progressed steadily and met commitments, contributing to growth, job creation and international integration. No project has been suspended or terminated ahead of schedule.

However, Le Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Finance, said Hanoi needs to further improve the substantive efficiency of FDI flows, as disbursed capital remains significantly lower than registered capital.

The city therefore needs to closely monitor capital transfer and project progress, promptly address investors’ difficulties and strengthen post-licence inspection.

It should also adopt targeted investment promotion policies for high-tech, innovation, R&D, processing and manufacturing projects and other sectors with high added value, laying the foundation for achieving the 4.5-billion-USD FDI target in 2026 and generate resources for the capital’s growth, Hieu said./.

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