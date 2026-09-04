Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on September 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,605 VND/USD on September 4, down 10 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,885 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,325 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw increases.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV set the buying rate at 25,905 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,285 VND/USD, up 15 VND from the September 3 session./.

VNA