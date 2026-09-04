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Hanoi accelerates construction of seven Red River bridges for APEC 2027

The projects comprise Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So bridges. They are among the city’s key transport projects being constructed simultaneously.

The Tran Hung Dao Bridge project is being accelerated by its investor and contractors. (Photo: VNA)
The Tran Hung Dao Bridge project is being accelerated by its investor and contractors. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is accelerating the construction of seven bridges spanning the Red River, targeting completion in the second quarter of 2027 to improve transport connectivity and serve APEC activities next year.

The projects comprise Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So bridges. They are among the city’s key transport projects being constructed simultaneously.

To date, all land within the project boundaries has been handed over. However, some work remains at several sites. The Tu Lien and Tran Hung Dao projects still require demolition of some structures and relocation of technical infrastructure, while the Thuong Cat project needs an additional 1.1 ha of land clearance following project adjustments.

Investors and contractors have mobilised personnel and equipment and deployed multiple construction teams. Several projects have made significant progress on foundations, piers and bridge girders.

At the Hong Ha project, 798 of 941 bored piles, 28 of 70 pier caps and 23 of 70 pier shafts have been completed, along with 27 of 450 Super-T girders. At the Me So project, 360 of 596 bored piles, 15 pier caps, five pier shafts and 13 Super-T girders have been completed.

At the Tran Hung Dao project, bored-pile construction is underway across multiple sections. The city has asked relevant agencies to resolve outstanding issues concerning structure demolition and technical infrastructure relocation to expand the construction area.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang has asked the Department of Construction to monitor the implementation of the seven projects according to their “critical paths” and regularly report progress. Investors and contractors have also been urged to use modern machinery, equipment and technology to shorten construction time while ensuring quality and safety.

The acceleration of the bridge projects comes amid stronger public investment disbursement in Hanoi. In August, the disbursed investment capital from the state budget managed by the city was estimated at over 18 trillion VND (690.7 million USD), up 12.8% from the previous month and more than double the figure in the same period last year.

In the first eight months, the figure exceeded 89.9 trillion VND, up 77.3% year on year and equivalent to 52.6% of the annual plan.

Hanoi will continue requiring project investors to set specific disbursement schedules and link implementation results with the responsibilities of leaders. It will also prioritise resources for key transport projects, including the Red River bridges.

Once completed, the seven bridges are expected to improve transport connectivity, ease pressure on existing bridges, expand urban development space on both sides of the Red River and strengthen links between Hanoi and other localities in the Capital Region./.​

VNA
#Hanoi #APEC 2027 #Red River #transport connectivity #public investment disbursement #Tu Lien Bridge #Tran Hung Dao Bridge Ha Noi
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