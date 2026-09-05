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Lam Dong's IUU fishing prevention efforts inspected

According to the Lam Dong provincial IUU Fishing Prevention Steering Committee, all 8,177 fishing vessels measuring at least 6 metres in length have been registered and updated in the national fisheries database VNFishbase.

The Ministry of National Defence's inter-agency inspection team visits La Gi Fish Port in Phuoc Hoi ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of National Defence's inter-agency inspection team visits La Gi Fish Port in Phuoc Hoi ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – An inter-agency inspection team of the Ministry of National Defence on September 4 inspected efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Lam Dong province as part of a month-long campaign to implement recommendations from the European Commission (EC).

The team had working sessions with the Phuoc Loc Border Guard Station, La Gi Border Guard Control Station and La Gi fishing port, focusing on the management of fishing vessels.

It also examined the use of the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT) for port procedures, vessel inspection records, controls over fishery output at ports, and measures to manage vessels operating at sites outside designated ports.

Particular attention was paid to monitoring signals from vessel monitoring system (VMS) and information sharing between border guard forces and fishing port management authorities to identify and control vessels at risk of or showing signs of violations.

According to the provincial IUU Fishing Prevention Steering Committee, all 8,177 fishing vessels measuring at least 6 metres in length have been registered and updated in the national fisheries database VNFishbase.

Among vessels of 12 metres or longer, 3,397 out of 3,868, or 87.82%, have valid inspection certificates. Meanwhile, 7,462 of the 8,177 vessels of at least 6 metres, or 91.25%, have valid fishing licences.

Of the 1,902 vessels measuring at least 15 metres, 1,733, or 91.11%, have valid food safety certificates, while 1,891, or 99.42%, have installed VMS equipment.

Since the beginning of 2026, the provincial Border Guard Command has deployed 28 patrols involving 148 officers and soldiers to maintain security and order and combat IUU fishing in the province's waters. Border guard stations have also conducted 901 patrols involving 3,590 personnel, inspected 4,354 fishing vessels and detected and penalised 79 violating vessels.

The inspection team acknowledged the province's efforts to implement the Government and Prime Minister's directives on IUU fishing prevention, while urging local authorities and relevant forces to address remaining shortcomings and strengthen discipline and enforcement.

The team also called for stronger communication campaigns to raise fishermen's awareness of legal requirements when operating at sea.

The provincial Border Guard Command is conducting a high-intensity IUU fishing prevention campaign through the end of September, with a focus on coordinated enforcement, public legal education and measures to ensure fishermen, particularly vessel owners, understand relevant regulations and penalties for violations./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #IUU fishing #Lam Dong #Ministry of National Defence #border guard Lam Dong
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