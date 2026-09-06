Vietnam–Myanmar cooperation to enjoy new strides

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Top leader receives outgoing Bangladeshi ambassador
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 5 for outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, who came to pay a farewell call upon the completion of his tenure.
Vietnam, France build new momentum for cooperation
Vietnam–France relations are entering a new stage of development, built on trust nurtured over generations and the strong political determination of the two countries’ leaders.
Top Vietnamese leader chairs welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly chaired the official welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse Kyu Kyu Hla in Hanoi on the morning of September 5.
Caring for education today means investing in nation's future
Every new school year brings back the profound message President Ho Chi Minh delivered at the first school opening ceremony of independent Vietnam – that the future of the nation depends greatly on the education and efforts of its younger generation. His vision remains relevant today: caring for children’s education is an investment in the nation’s future, as every student who has the opportunity to learn, grow and develop can help shape the country of tomorrow.
Millions of Vietnamese students start new school year
Millions of students across Vietnam began the new school year today, September 5. The 2026-2027 academic year is expected to bring major changes, with a focus on school governance, teaching methods and assessment. The Government has also called for efforts to address teacher shortages and surpluses, narrow gaps in access to education, and ensure school safety.
PM urges substantive education reform in 2026–2027 school year
The 2026–2027 academic year must generate substantive reform from within every school and classroom, involving every teacher, student and the entire education sector, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on September 5 at the opening ceremony for the new school year at the Muong Khuong Inter-level Boarding School in Muong Khuong commune, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
Dak Lak turns durian season into a distinctive tourism draw
Held for the first time on a provincial scale, the 2026 Dak Lak Durian Festival brought together culture, tourism, agriculture, trade promotion and local image-building. The festival’s success has laid an important foundation for the Central Highland province of Dak Lak to gradually develop it into a distinctive cultural and tourism product in the years ahead.
Top leader receives outgoing French Ambassador
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 4 for outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet, commending his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations during his three-year tenure.
Vietnam-Russia cooperation enters new era with fresh momentum
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi has expressed his belief that the upcoming state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam from September 7-9 will make important contribution to elevating bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.
National Day celebrations strengthen Vietnam–Canada ties
As Vietnam marked the 81st anniversary of National Day, Vietnamese communities in 11 Canadian cities organised national flag-raising ceremonies, cultural exchanges and community-building activities.
ASEAN forum explores AI in lawmaking, enforcement
Vietnam is shifting from a “governance-oriented” approach to lawmaking toward an “adaptive” and development-enabling approach, ensuring sufficient flexibility to harness new technologies while upholding core principles and values as well as system security and safety.
Women leading change in Dien Bien’s highland villages
In Dien Bien province, many women in mountainous areas are leading the way in local movements, driving economic development, preserving cultural traditions and inspiring fellow women to build better livelihoods.
Top leader stresses practical value of Party documents
Party General Secretary and President To Lam has stressed that the value of the Party's resolutions and directives must be measured by their ability to address practical problems and bring about changes that people can see and feel.
PM chairs Government’s regular meeting for August
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked ministries, sectors and localities to clearly define tasks and key solutions in each area, particularly efforts to achieve the 10% growth target for this year while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for August on September 3.
National Day draws crowds to Hanoi’s historic, cultural landmarks
Thousands of people made their way to Hanoi’s historic and cultural landmarks on National Day, from 48 Hang Ngang Street and Ba Dinh Square to Hoa Lo Prison Relic and the Temple of Literature. More than sightseeing, these visits offered people of different generations a chance to reconnect with the nation’s history, remember the sacrifices of earlier generations and reflect on the value of independence and peace today.
Memories of first National Day live on
Eighty-one years on, memories of the first National Day remain vivid for those who witnessed the historic Autumn of 1945. The joy of independence and freedom has become a sacred memory, passed down by Ninh Binh war veterans as a lasting source of patriotism and national pride for younger generations.
Vietnamese tea bridges cultures in Canada
More than an hour’s drive from downtown Toronto, the city of Burlington is filled with music, food and vibrant colours at the Latino Festival 2026. Amid the lively Latin American atmosphere, a Vietnamese tea stall run by artisan Nguyen Ngoc Tuan offers a tranquil space. The stall introduces Vietnamese tea to international visitors in a simple and familiar way, while sharing the Vietnamese spirit of hospitality.
Contemporary creativity breathes new life into traditional crafts
Traditional craft materials and techniques are being given a fresh, more contemporary look - younger, more modern and closer to everyday life. In Hanoi, a new contemporary handicraft art space at 61 Trang Tien Street is creating a platform where traditional crafts, creative ideas and the public can come together.
Overseas Vietnamese in Singapore, Thailand pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on National Day
On September 2, Vietnamese diplomatic missions and communities in Singapore and Thailand held ceremonies to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.
Vietnam’s journey from independence to development
Some historical moments remain deeply embedded in a nation’s memory. The Autumn of 1945 is one of them. On September 2, 1945, at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, President Ho Chi Minh, on behalf of the Provisional Government, read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the Vietnamese people and the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.