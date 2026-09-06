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France seeks to promote strategic cooperation with Vietnam: official

According to the Élysée Palace, a key objective of the visit to France by Party General Secretary and President To Lam is to drive the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2024, thereby helping reinforce the strategic autonomy of both nations and supporting Vietnam’s ambitious development goals.

Julie Le Saos, Advisor for Asia, Oceania and the Americas to the French President (Photo: Pacific Newsroom)
Julie Le Saos, Advisor for Asia, Oceania and the Americas to the French President (Photo: Pacific Newsroom)

Paris (VNA) – Paris views the upcoming official visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam as an opportunity to strongly boost relations with a key Southeast Asian partner and to accelerate the implementation of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, said Julie Le Saos, Advisor for Asia, Oceania and the Americas to the French President.

Speaking at a press briefing on September 4, Le Saos emphasised that Vietnam serves as an economic and political driver within ASEAN while maintaining deep ties with France.

She noted relations between the two countries have strengthened in recent years through many high-level visits and meetings, including French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to Vietnam in 2025.

Outlining the tentative agenda, she noted that General Secretary and President Lam is scheduled to attend the International Space Summit as a guest on the morning of September 10.

Following an official welcome ceremony at Les Invalides, the Vietnamese leader will be received by President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in the afternoon. The two leaders will hold talks, deliver joint press statements, and witness the signing of several bilateral agreements.

The leaders will subsequently attend the second meeting of the high-level France–Vietnam Business Council, which will bring together major enterprises involved in bilateral economic relations. The council’s inaugural session was held during President Macron’s visit to Vietnam.

On the evening of the same day, General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse will attend an official banquet, according to Le Saos.

During his visit, General Secretary and President Lam is expected to hold meetings with the French Prime Minister and the President of the Senate. He will also visit some research and innovation facilities in the Paris region to explore and promote cooperation with the French innovation ecosystem.

According to the Élysée Palace, a key objective of the visit is to drive the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2024, thereby helping reinforce the strategic autonomy of both nations and supporting Vietnam’s ambitious development goals.

France identified high-potential areas for cooperation, including defence industrial and technological bases, space technology, energy and transport infrastructure, education, student exchanges, scientific research, innovation, healthcare, and sports.

The French side said the visit is expected to deliver concrete outcomes in defence and security, critical minerals, and space technology. Space cooperation will be a key focal point, linked with General Secretary and President Lam’s participation in the International Space Summit.

The two sides are also set to discuss expanding cooperation in strategic infrastructure and transport, areas offering significant potential to advance Vietnam's national development targets.

Beyond bilateral ties, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on some regional and international issues. They will reiterate their commitment to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Élysée Palace stressed that amid a volatile international environment, France wishes to support Vietnam’s development objectives and reaffirm its role as a reliable partner to jointly foster cooperation./.

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