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VNA attends Asia-Pacific Media Forum in Shenzhen

Participants in the forum highlighted the need to increase coverage of the region's rapid opening-up and integration, provide comprehensive information on the progress and achievements of cooperation among economies across various fields, and help create a favourable environment for regional development.

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung (fifth, right) and representatives of regional news agencies and media organisations attend the launch of the Asia-Pacific Media Partnership Organising Committee at the Asia-Pacific Media Forum. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung (fifth, right) and representatives of regional news agencies and media organisations attend the launch of the Asia-Pacific Media Partnership Organising Committee at the Asia-Pacific Media Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung attended the Asia-Pacific Media Forum, held under the theme "Building a Path to Shared Prosperity for the Asia-Pacific Community: Media Consensus and Action" in Shenzhen, China, from September 2 to 5.

The forum, which was jointly organised by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Xinhua News Agency and the People's Government of Guangdong province, attracted more than 400 participants, including leaders of news agencies and media organisations, government officials, foreign ambassadors to China, representatives of research institutes and business leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region.

At the opening session, the forum announced the establishment of the Organising Committee of the Asia-Pacific Media Partnership, with VNA joining as one of its 16 members.

In his opening remarks, Editor-in-chief of the Xinhua News Agency Lyu Yansong said the forum provided a platform for news agencies and media organisations across the Asia-Pacific to enhance exchanges, share experience, strengthen cooperation and pursue common development, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region.

Lyu said Xinhua is ready to work with media organisations in the region to conduct in-depth research into the dynamic reality of mutually beneficial cooperation among Asia-Pacific countries, while providing accurate, timely, contemporary and globally relevant information on the effectiveness of cooperation among regional economies.

Participants in the forum said Asia-Pacific cooperation and development cannot be achieved without the active engagement of regional news and media organisations. They highlighted the need to increase coverage of the region's rapid opening-up and integration, provide comprehensive information on the progress and achievements of cooperation among economies across various fields, and help create a favourable environment for regional development.

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VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung (left) presents the bilingual Vietnamese-English photo book "Vietnam: 40 Years of Renewal" published by the VNA to Xinhua Vice President Xi Yanchun. (Photo: VNA)

On the sidelines of the forum, the VNA Deputy General Director had a meeting with Xinhua Vice President Xi Yanchun to review cooperation results and discuss orientations for future collaboration.

Congratulating Xinhua on the successful organisation of the forum, Nhung said the event offered the VNA an opportunity to share experience in media and information work in the digital era, while enhancing cooperation with Xinhua and other news and media agencies in the Asia-Pacific.

She expressed the VNA's wish to learn from Xinhua's experience in organising communications activities for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen in November 2026, particularly as Vietnam will host APEC activities in 2027.

Nhung affirmed that the long-standing cooperation between the VNA and Xinhua has been maintained and continuously strengthened, with the two sides effectively exchanging various types of information, including text news, photos and videos.

VNA has made effective use of Xinhua's official and diverse coverage of China's political, economic, cultural and social affairs, Vietnam–China relations, as well as regional and international issues.

She expressed the VNA's hope to further learn from Xinhua's experience in applying technology and artificial intelligence to news production and distribution, as well as in digital governance and developing the media economy. She also proposed that the two sides increase professional exchanges in the coming time.

For her part, Xi affirmed that Xinhua will continue to strengthen cooperation with the VNA.

Agreeing with Nhung's proposals, she said the two agencies should, through their resident bureaus in each other's countries, organise more professional exchanges, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of information and experience sharing in areas of mutual interest as in line with the agreements signed by the two agencies' leaders.

The two sides also agreed to facilitate activities of each other's correspondents.

On the occasion, Xi, on behalf of Xinhua, invited VNA leaders to attend a ceremony marking Xinhua's 95th founding anniversary and the 7th World Media Summit, scheduled to be held in Beijing this November.

Earlier, the VNA delegation attended a sub-forum in Guangzhou themed “Asia-Pacific Development Opportunities through Innovation Cooperation” and visited several economic and cultural facilities in Guangzhou, Foshan and Shenzhen./.​

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