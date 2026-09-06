NA President departs for official visits to RoK, Mongolia

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Hanoi on September 6 for official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Mongolia.



The visits, which will run through September 11, are made at the invitations of Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK Cho Jeong-sik and his spouse, and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his wife.



The delegation includes Party Central Committee members: Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh, Chairman of the NA Committee on National Defence, Security and Foreign Relations Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment and Chairman of the Vietnam-RoK Parliamentary Friendship Group Nguyen Thanh Hai, Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Van Mai, and Chairman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Huu Dong. Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Hoang Trung Dung, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity Tran Thanh Lam, and representatives from several ministries and localities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour also joined the delegation.



The top legislator’s official visits to the RoK and Mongolia are expected to contribute to the implementation of the Party's foreign policy outlined at its 14th National Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, while further translating into concrete action the directions and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of Vietnam and the two partners.



The visits affirm Vietnam's commitment and desire to further advance its comprehensive strategic partnership with the RoK and comprehensive partnership with Mongolia in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner.



NA President Man's first official visits to the RoK and Mongolia in his current capacity underscore the importance Vietnam attaches to its bilateral ties and the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in its overall relations with the two countries./.

VNA