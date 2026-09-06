Russia pins hope on new cooperation orientations, strengthening of ties with Vietnam: diplomat

Hanoi (VNA) – Russia expects the two sides to engage in substantive discussions on all issues within the bilateral agenda, agree on new long-term cooperation orientations and make concrete decisions to further strengthen bilateral ties, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Bezdetko Gennady Stepanovich told the Vietnam News Agency regarding the state visit to Russia next week by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.



Stepanovich noted that Vietnam-Russia relations are currently developing dynamically across many fields and dimensions, on the solid foundation of friendship and mutual understanding cultivated over years.



Regular and substantive political dialogue at all levels, particularly at the high one, has made an important contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries. Constructive and trust-based dialogue has helped them share similar views at international and bilateral agendas.



Russia considers the upcoming state visit an important milestone in the development of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.



According to him, Vietnam is a dynamically developing country with a favourable geographical position, abundant human resources and a role as one of Southeast Asia's manufacturing and logistics hubs. Russia possesses modern technologies and strengths in energy, industry, transport, scientific knowledge and natural resources. These factors provide favourable conditions for mutually beneficial, long-term cooperation.



The fuel and energy complex has traditionally remained one of the priority areas of joint work. The Vietsovpetro joint venture, which has operated on Vietnam's continental shelf since 1981, is a testament to effective bilateral cooperation. Since 2008, the Rusvietpetro joint venture has operated in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug. Last year, the two countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on expanding areas for geological exploration and oil and gas extraction on Vietnam's continental shelf and in Russian territory, with a view to expanding business operations.



They are studying the possibility of supplying Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Vietnam and developing the necessary production infrastructure. New opportunities are also emerging in related fields, including low-carbon energy and renewable energy sources.



In March this year, the two sides signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in building Vietnam's first nuclear power plant, with the participation of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.



In addition, the ambassador highlighted great potential for effective cooperation in machinery manufacturing, processing industries, transport, shipbuilding, agriculture, fisheries and digital technologies. Russia is also ready to step up collaboration in the food sector.



Cooperation in pharmaceuticals, healthcare and tourism also holds good prospects, while the cities of Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan and Yekaterinburg are actively promoting multifaceted exchanges with cities and provinces across Vietnam, he added.



Russia attaches particular importance to promoting cooperation in high-tech industries. Competent agencies and organisations of the two sides are working together on the development of "smart cities", provision of public services through "one-stop shop" systems, database security, and the application of digital solutions in transport and the industrial sector.



Artificial intelligence and information security are among the priority areas of collaboration. Russia also places particular emphasis on cooperation in developing a nuclear science and technology centre in Vietnam.



Pointing to people as the most reliable and sustainable resource of the two countries, the diplomat said Russia is ready to continue supporting Vietnam in training highly qualified specialists under scholarships funded by the Russian Government. The programme provides 1,000 scholarships each year.



As part of the two countries' traditionally close humanitarian ties, Russia is working to promote both the Russian and Vietnamese languages. This provides an important foundation for preserving the traditions of friendship and solidarity between their peoples in the long term. The two sides aim to develop joint education and scientific programmes, establish dual-degree programmes and implement academic exchange projects.



Cooperation in culture is developing steadily and becoming increasingly substantive, he said, adding Vietnamese art, with its rich cultural identity, is warmly embraced by the Russian public./.







VNA