Politics

Foreign Minister receives Japanese officials in Hue

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung affirmed that locality-to-locality cooperation is an effective channel for implementing commitments and agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, while strengthening connectivity and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Japan.

A view of the meeting between Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Governor of Nara prefecture Yamashita Makoto in Hue city on September 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A view of the meeting between Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Governor of Nara prefecture Yamashita Makoto in Hue city on September 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on September 6 received Governor of Nara prefecture Yamashita Makoto, who was in Hue city for the second Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum.

Trung affirmed that locality-to-locality cooperation is an effective channel for implementing commitments and agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, while strengthening connectivity and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Japan.

Appreciating the positive cooperation between Nara and Vietnamese localities, he proposed that Nara continue encouraging businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises, to expand investment and business activities in Vietnam; step up technology transfer and high-quality human resource training; and promote cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transformation and areas in which the prefecture has strengths.

The minister expressed his appreciation and hoped that Nara authorities would continue to pay attention to, support and facilitate the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the prefecture. He also proposed that Nara further strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Trung affirmed that, given its position in the region and the international arena, Vietnam will continue cooperation to contribute to Japan’s development.

For his part, Yamashita spoke highly of the significance of the forum in promoting connectivity and expanding cooperation between Vietnamese and Japanese localities, and shared his impression of Vietnam’s dynamic development.

He said that the community of more than 5,200 Vietnamese people accounts for the largest proportion of the foreign community living, studying and working in Nara, making positive contributions to the prefecture’s socio-economic development. The governor affirmed that the local authorities would continue to support the Vietnamese expats.

Agreeing with the views and proposals put forward by Trung, Yamashita affirmed that Nara attaches importance to and wishes to further expand cooperation with Vietnam, strengthen connections between the authorities, businesses and people of the two sides, thereby contributing to the development of the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership.

Also on the same day, in Hue city, Trung met with special adviser to Wakayama prefecture Shimo Hiroshi, who was also in Hue for the forum.

At the meeting, the FM proposed that Wakayama continue strengthening cooperation with existing Vietnamese partners and explore opportunities to expand cooperation with new localities; encourage its businesses to expand investment, transfer technology and participate more deeply in supply chains in Vietnam, particularly in high-tech agriculture, food processing, supporting industries, green transformation, digital transformation and innovation; and step up human resource training as well as tourism, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The special adviser said Wakayama has ad actively implemented various cooperation programmes with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, particularly in labour, agriculture and trade. The prefectural authorities have also consistently facilitated the integration, residence, study and work of the Vietnamese community of more than 2,200 people there.

Agreeing with the minister’s views and proposals, Shimo affirmed that Wakayama attaches importance to and wishes to further expand cooperation with Vietnam, continue promoting its role as a bridge to strengthen connections between Wakayama and Vietnamese localities and businesses, and support the Vietnamese community in the prefecture.

Trung affirmed that the ministry will continue accompanying Wakayama and Vietnamese localities to make cooperation between Vietnam and the prefecture in particular, and with Japanese localities in general, more substantive and effective in the time to come./.








VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Le Hoai Trung #second Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

An overview of the meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a delegation of Japanese localities in Hue city on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

Local cooperation a distinctive feature of Vietnam-Japan relations: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasised that local collaboration is an important and distinctive feature of Vietnam-Japan relations, and that the Vietnamese Government considers it a practical and effective channel that contributes to the overall development of bilateral ties.

See more

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man speaks at a meeting with Korean friends in Seoul on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President meets Korean friends in Seoul

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man stressed that Korean non-governmental organisations, associations, scientists and businesses have contributed significantly to major achievements recorded in Vietnam-RoK relations over the past years.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse meet with Vietnamese Embassy officials and staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea in Seoul on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Vietnamese community in RoK

The NA President called on Vietnamese people in the RoK to continue strengthening solidarity, abiding by local laws, and contributing to the host country and bilateral ties, while preserving the Vietnamese language, national cultural identity and traditions.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse, Kyu Kyu Hla, lay a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President concludes official visit to Vietnam

The visit contributes to strengthening political trust and creating momentum for increasingly substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, for the benefit of their peoples and development, while contributing to peace, stability and development in the region.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga arrive in Seoul on the afternoon of September 6 (local time), beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President begins official visit to RoK

The visit aims to promote parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, contributing to breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly by making effective use of the new pillar of science and technology collaboration.

Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and then-RoK National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary diplomacy helps strengthen Vietnam–RoK comprehensive strategic partnership

The official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man affirms the consistent importance that the Party, State and NA of Vietnam attach to the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is not only aimed at strengthening political trust, but also at discussing specific measures to translate high-level agreements into concrete outcomes.

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, leave Hanoi on September 6 for official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Mongolia. (Photo: VNA)

NA President departs for official visits to RoK, Mongolia

The visits affirm Vietnam's commitment and desire to further advance its comprehensive strategic partnership with the RoK and comprehensive partnership with Mongolia in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and their spouses in a joint photo with artists at the banquet in Hanoi on September 5 evening (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Myanmar cooperation to enjoy new, more substantive strides: Top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed firm belief that building on the fruitful outcomes of their talks and driven by the joint determination of both countries’ leaders and peoples, the Vietnam–Myanmar Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership will record new strides that are more comprehensive, effective, and substantive.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Lutfor Rahman on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives outgoing Bangladeshi ambassador

Reviewing bilateral ties over the ambassador's tenure, General Secretary and President To Lam noted that more than 50 years since diplomatic relations were established, Vietnam–Bangladesh ties have continued to develop steadily, with high political trust and mutual support at regional and international forums.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) meets with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung meets with Myanmar President

The two leaders pledged to push for the early resumption of key cooperation mechanisms such as the joint sub-committee on trade cooperation, the security dialogue, and the joint working group on bilateral defence cooperation, thereby creating new momentum for the Vietnam–Myanmar Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam seeks fresh momentum for relations with RoK, Mongolia

The trips, scheduled for September 6–11, are significant to implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, while concretising the orientations and agreements reached by Vietnam's senior leaders with the two partners.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Fresh momentum for Vietnam’s cooperation with RoK, Mongolia

The NA leader’s official visits to the RoK and Mongolia are expected to be resounding successes, ushering in a new phase of development that is stronger, more substantive, and more enduring, thereby meeting the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of all three nations.