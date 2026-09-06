Politics

National Assembly President begins official visit to RoK

The visit aims to promote parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, contributing to breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly by making effective use of the new pillar of science and technology collaboration.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga arrive in Seoul on the afternoon of September 6 (local time), beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga arrive in Seoul on the afternoon of September 6 (local time), beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Seongnam airport on the afternoon of September 6 (local time), beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The visit comes at the invitation of RoK National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik and his wife.

The Vietnamese chief legislator and his entourage were greeted at the airport by Chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Moon Jin-seok, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho and officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, along with members of the Vietnamese community in the RoK.

This is NA President Man’s first visit to the RoK in his capacity as head of Vietnam’s legislature, and the first visit by a Vietnamese NA President to the RoK in five years.

The visit aims to promote parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, contributing to breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly by making effective use of the new pillar of science and technology collaboration.

Ambassador Vu Ho said the visit affirms the consistent importance that the Party, State and NA of Vietnam attach to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is not only aimed at strengthening political trust, but also at discussing specific measures to translate high-level agreements into concrete outcomes.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Speaker Cho also noted his belief that this visit will be an opportunity to facilitate the implementation of the signed agreements.

“I look forward to discussing ways to further enhance our parliamentary exchanges and cooperation. I also hope to exchange views on ways to further advance our bilateral relationship, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022,” he said.

“It is my firm belief that active communication and exchanges will not only strengthen the friendly ties between our two parliaments, but also provide a strong legal and institutional foundation for the sustainable shared prosperity of Korea and Vietnam”./.

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