Politics

Local cooperation a distinctive feature of Vietnam-Japan relations: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasised that local collaboration is an important and distinctive feature of Vietnam-Japan relations, and that the Vietnamese Government considers it a practical and effective channel that contributes to the overall development of bilateral ties.

An overview of the meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a delegation of Japanese localities in Hue city on September 6. (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a delegation of Japanese localities in Hue city on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a meeting with a delegation of Japanese localities in Hue city on September 6, on the occasion of the second Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum.

PM Hung expressed his delight at the strong development of bilateral relations, marked by outstanding achievements and a high level of political trust across all fields.

To further concretise and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, the leader said he is willing to listen to practical and candid recommendations from leaders and representatives of Japanese localities to promote bilateral local cooperation.

Leaders from the Japanese prefectures of Nara, Kyoto, Shiga, Mie, Gunma, Shizuoka, Yamanashi and Wakayama introduced their localities and affirmed their keen interest in cooperation with Vietnam. They put forward specific proposals to enhance collaboration in agriculture, hydrogen energy, tourism, culture, environment, semiconductors and human resources development.

Appreciating these constructive proposals, PM Hung emphasised that local collaboration is an important and distinctive feature of Vietnam-Japan relations, and that the Vietnamese Government considers it a practical and effective channel that contributes to the overall development of bilateral ties.

He called on Japanese localities to continue promoting cooperation, including updating existing cooperation agreements in line with the new organisational models of Vietnamese local administrations, and translating commitments into substantive activities that deliver mutual benefits.

He also urged the localities to strengthen delegation exchanges and visits, deepen collaboration in trade, investment, culture, tourism and high-tech agriculture, and encourage Japanese businesses to expand investment in Vietnam, particularly in emerging fields such as science and technology, digital and green transformation, AI and semiconductors.

The Government leader also called for greater support for Vietnamese enterprises seeking to invest and operate in Japanese localities, while encouraging cooperation in training high-quality human resources in areas matching the needs of both sides, including science and technology, semiconductors, AI, high-tech agriculture and healthcare.

He suggested stronger links between Japanese universities, training institutions and research institutes and Vietnamese partners, as well as continued support for Vietnamese people studying, working and living in Japan and the maintenance and expansion of scholarship programmes for Vietnamese students.

PM Hung affirmed that the Vietnamese Government is working to improve institutions and the investment and business environment, and stands ready to accompany Japanese businesses and promptly address emerging difficulties.

He stressed that Vietnam is committed to creating the most favourable conditions for Japanese enterprises to invest and operate successfully and sustainably in the country, on the basis of trust, constructive engagement, and openness./.




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