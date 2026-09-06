Myanmar President concludes official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse Kyu Kyu Hla left Hanoi on September 6, concluding their three-day official visit to Vietnam, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly.



During the visit, President Min Aung Hlaing and his entourage paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street near the mausoleum.



President Min Aung Hlaing held talks with General Secretary and President Lam, and separate meetings with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.



A grand welcome ceremony and a banquet in honour of the Myanmar leader and his spouse were hosted by General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse.



At the talks and meetings, the Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the visit is of important significance, taking place against the backdrop of new developments in the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperative partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar. The visit contributes to strengthening political trust and creating momentum for increasingly substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, for the benefit of their peoples and development, while contributing to peace, stability and development in the region.



The two sides exchanged views on the situation in each country and areas of cooperation in bilateral relations, agreeing to continue strengthening political trust through increased exchanges of delegations and high-level and other-level contacts via Party, State, Government and National Assembly channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges.



On regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two sides agreed to enhance exchanges through regional and international cooperation mechanisms, including ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional mechanisms. They agreed to direct relevant agencies of the two countries to closely coordinate to ensure Myanmar successfully assumes the role of Chair of the upcoming Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit to be held in Vietnam.



The two sides will direct their ministries and sectors to actively implement the common understandings reached during the visit, bringing the Vietnam-Myanmar comprehensive cooperative partnership into a new phase of increasingly extensive, substantive and effective development, meeting the interests and aspirations of their peoples and making positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in Southeast Asia and the wider region.



As part of the visit, President Min Aung Hlaing and Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang co-chaired the 2026 Vietnam-Myanmar Business Forum. The Myanmar leader visited the VinFast Hai Phong manufacturing complex and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group. Ladies Kyu Kyu Hla and Ngo Phuong Ly visited Van Phuc silk village in Hanoi./.



VNA