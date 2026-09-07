Hue strengthens connectivity with Japanese partners

Hue (VNA) - The Hue–Japan Connectivity Conference 2026 was held in the central city of Hue on September 6, under the co-chair of Le Tri Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the Hue Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.



The event aimed to strengthen connections between Hue city and Japanese agencies, organisations, localities, associations and business communities; introduce the city’s potential, advantages, development orientations and cooperation needs; and provide a platform for the parties to exchange information directly and seek concrete, practical and effective cooperation opportunities.



Addressing the conference, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan said Hue is a successful example of local-level cooperation and connectivity with Japan. It is now facing new development opportunities, with expanded development space and greater potential to capitalise on its strengths, including a system of six distinctive UNESCO world heritage sites, its important location along the East–West Economic Corridor and the North–South transport axis, as well as its high-quality education and healthcare systems.



Hue’s development orientations closely align with Japan’s strengths, experience and cooperation needs, particularly in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, education and training, healthcare, human resource development and sustainable development, he noted.



Tuan proposed that the conference engage in in-depth discussions on strengthening cooperation in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation to create new growth drivers; making healthcare cooperation and the development of medical human resources an important area of partnership; enhancing cooperation in preserving and promoting the value of heritage and turning heritage into a resource for sustainable development; and stepping up economic, trade and investment connectivity.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to closely coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies and Hue city, as well as with the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, the Consulate General of Japan in Da Nang and other partners to promote Hue–Japan connectivity,” the Deputy Minister stressed.



Japan is one of Vietnam’s important and trusted partners and a partner with great potential for Hue city in areas such as investment, trade, science and technology, education and training, healthcare, human resource development and labour cooperation.



In the new development phase, Hue city has identified the expansion of cooperation with Japanese partners as an effort aimed not only at attracting investment, but also at strengthening connections in knowledge, technology, human resources and management experience, thereby laying the foundation for in-depth cooperation programmes that generate long-term value for both sides.



The conference focused on three key areas: science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; education and training; and healthcare and the development of high-quality human resources in the healthcare sector. These are areas in which Hue has significant cooperation needs and where Japan has considerable strengths, experience and potential to contribute.



One highlight of the conference was a series of presentations and discussions focusing on practical needs and specific cooperation opportunities, rather than simply providing general introductions to the locality’s potential. Participants were briefed on Hue’s development orientations and cooperation needs in priority areas, while having opportunities to directly discuss issues of interest to Japanese businesses and organisations.



In particular, the participation of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), along with agencies, organisations, universities, healthcare institutions and businesses from both sides, helped expand the scope of connectivity and created opportunities for the parties to better understand each other’s needs, capabilities and potential for cooperation.



Through the discussions, Hue city hopes to continue moving from connectivity and information exchange towards the establishment of concrete cooperation programmes and projects, particularly in demand-driven human resource training, technology transfer and application, education and healthcare cooperation, and the development of high-quality human resources.



Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh affirmed that with the aim of creating an increasingly favourable and transparent environment for investment and cooperation, Hue is committed to continuing to accompany, support and create conditions for Japanese investors, businesses and organisations in exploring and implementing activities in the city./.

VNA