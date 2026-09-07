Politics

Vietnam - A key partner in shaping stable regional security architecture: Russian expert

Vlasov assessed that Russian officials and people have increasingly recognised the significant achievements made by the Vietnamese Government in recent years, particularly in strengthening the country’s position in regional forums across Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific.

Vice President of Far Eastern Federal University Evgeny Vlasov talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Vice President of Far Eastern Federal University Evgeny Vlasov talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The upcoming state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam holds special significance amid ongoing shifts in the international situation, and given that Vietnam is playing an important role in shaping a stable and clearly defined regional security architecture, according to Vice President of Far Eastern Federal University Evgeny Vlasov.

Vlasov assessed that Russian officials and people have increasingly recognised the significant achievements made by the Vietnamese Government in recent years, particularly in strengthening the country’s position in regional forums across Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific.

Highlighting Vietnam’s recent economic achievements, he said Russia has long regarded Vietnam as an equal partner and member in international organisations. Since national reunification, Vietnam has gradually transformed itself from a country facing shortages of resources, finance, infrastructure, human resources, knowledge and technology into a nation possessing its own technological capabilities, considerable natural resources and a highly qualified workforce.

Today, Vietnam is a very strong partner, demonstrating these qualities not only in its relations with Russia but also with other countries, Vlasov affirmed.

Commenting on Vietnam’s ongoing administrative reform, the Russian expert described it as a complex but highly significant undertaking. At the macro level, he said, it represents a systematic strategy that Vietnam is developing with clearly defined goals and tasks, adding that its implications extend far beyond Vietnam itself.

As a long-time Vietnam researcher who has witnessed the country’s remarkable economic development, Vlasov expressed his belief that the Vietnamese people and the international community will see further progress in the administrative reform process. He noted that successful reforms would help improve people’s satisfaction and well-being and strengthen domestic stability, as investment flows and economic projects are closely linked to the process.

From many perspectives, Vietnam is an important partner in shaping a stable and clearly defined regional security architecture, Vlasov said, stressing that economic security is a key component in preventing potential conflicts in the region. He pointed to the Asia-Pacific, where political, territorial and cultural differences among countries remain, making it particularly important and challenging to maintain a balance.

Against the backdrop of Russia’s efforts to advance a new vision for security and cooperation across Eurasia, Vlasov expressed his confidence that Vietnam and Russia are working to build mutually complementary relations in human resources development, joint technological development and large-scale cultural projects. Such cooperation will continue to provide a foundation for regional stability in the years ahead, he said.

Regarding the top Vietnamese leader’s state visit, Vlasov said the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is built on a solid historical foundation and sincere, cooperative and trust-based personal relations between General Secretary and President Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He expressed his hope that the trip will provide fresh momentum for the bilateral ties and further unlock the two countries’ potential for scientific and technological research cooperation./.

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