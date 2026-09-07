☀️ Morning digest on September 7

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing agreed to advance their countries’ Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership in a more substantive manner during talks in Hanoi on September 5.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing at their talks in Hanoi on September 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Warmly welcoming the President and high-level delegation of Myanmar, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed the significance of their official visit, which takes place as the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership between the two countries are enjoying new strides. Read full text



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said he believes that, with the political determination of Vietnamese and Russian leaders and the support of the two peoples, the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership would continue to develop strongly, substantively and effectively.



The leader made the remarks in an interview with Russia’s TASS news agency ahead of his state visit to the country next week at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. Read full text



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 5 had a meeting with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who said the two countries now hold favourable conditions to elevate bilateral relations to a new phase of development.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) meets with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming President Min Aung Hlaing on his first visit to Vietnam in his new role, PM Hung emphasised that the trip demonstrates the determination of both governments to work closely together to deepen bilateral cooperation across various fields. Read full text



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended and delivered a speech at the 2026 Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum in Hue city on September 6, highlighting local cooperation as an important pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and calling for stronger efforts to turn strategic commitments into concrete projects.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the 2026 Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum in Hue city on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

The forum, focusing on building a digital, green and sustainable future, was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and the central city. It brought together representatives from 18 Japanese localities and more than 100 leading Japanese corporations and businesses. Read full text



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 6 called for a stronger transformation in Vietnam-Japan investment relations, from a conventional investor-host model to a partnership in which the two sides jointly develop, innovate, produce and enhance their positions in global value chains.



The Prime Minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting with Japanese businesses in the central city of Hue, held within the framework of the 2026 Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum. Read full text



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a meeting with a delegation of Japanese localities in Hue city on September 6, on the occasion of the second Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum.



PM Hung expressed his delight at the strong development of bilateral relations, marked by outstanding achievements and a high level of political trust across all fields.- President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with members of the Vietnam Innovation Network and Vietnamese experts in the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Seoul on September 6 as part of his official visit to the East Asian country. Read full text



- President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man had a meeting with visiting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5.



President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

The host congratulated the Government and people of Myanmar on the achievements they have made in recent years and since the new Government took office. Read full text



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with more than 70 prominent figures, intellectuals, and representatives of associations, people’s organisations, businesses and non-governmental organisations from the Republic of Korea (RoK) operating in Vietnam on September 6, as part of his official visit to the country.



The Seoul event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK. Read full text



- President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with members of the Vietnam Innovation Network and Vietnamese experts in the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Seoul on September 6 as part of his official visit to the East Asian country.



Addressing the meeting, NA President Man said major orientations and policies of the Party and State, including Politburo resolutions and policies on renewing the development model and overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs, have created an important foundation for mobilising resources both at home and abroad, contributing to achieving the goal of making Vietnam a developed, high-income country by 2045. Read full text



- Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing affirmed his commitment to facilitating Vietnamese investment projects in Myanmar, while giving high priority to promoting trade and investment ties between the two countries.



Speaking at the Vietnam- Myanmar Business Forum in Hanoi on September 6, the leader said diplomatic relations the two countries were officially established on May 28, 1975. Cooperation now extends beyond political and diplomatic spheres to a wide range of areas, including security, defence, economy, trade and investment. Read full text



- The UN General Assembly on September 4 adopted a resolution on the “International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development (2027–2036)”, proposed and promoted by Vietnam together with a core group comprising Cyprus, Italy, Laos, Qatar and Saint Kitts and Nevis, with 103 countries as co-sponsors.



The resolution designates 2027–2036 as the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, providing a long-term framework for countries and the international community to step up action and further integrate culture into development policies./. Read full text



